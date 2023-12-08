Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch AOC's Brutal Take Down Of Transphobic Republicans, We're Cheering

Watch AOC's Brutal Take Down Of Transphobic Republicans, We're Cheering

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Grossinger/Shutterstock

We’re here today because there’s a proposal here to further marginalize trans women in sports... I think not!" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.


Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just owned the GOP who are trying to use transphobia to police women’s bodies, and it was glorious to behold.

The representative from New York stood her ground alongside other Democrats during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, where they clashed with Republicans over proposals that would place restrictions on transgender athletes in sports, The Advocate reported.

Not pulling any punches, Ocasio-Cortez said, “We’re here today because there’s a proposal here to further marginalize trans women in sports” before calling out how ridiculous it is to spend so much time on this issue when transgender people make up only one percent of the population and an even smaller amount of athletes.

And because AOC is always brighter than her Republican counterparts, she was able to succinctly point out the reasons: a desire to marginalize the trans community further and control women’s bodies. “Why so much effort and dedication to such a tiny portion of the U.S. population when there virtually is no major issue that this is precipitating?” she said. “And I started to realize that a lot of these proposals involve invasion of privacy of all women.”

While Ocasio-Cortez had the floor, she was able to ask questions of Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, who pointed out the appalling fact that some young athletes would be subject to genital examinations if these proposals were implemented.

“In some states, any individual could challenge whether someone is a girl enough to play,” Gross Graves said. “In some states, it requires actual genital verification, which is shocking.”

Ocasio-Cortez also expressed her concern that this proposal would allow for invasive examinations based on someone's suspicions about another person’s gender.

“And, per usual, I don’t believe we’re sitting in a panel of men that has actually thought of the biology and privacy consequences of all women — trans or cis gender,” she said of the dubious motives of the GOP.

Ocasio-Cortez closed by slamming her Republican colleagues for being hypocrites when they claim these rules would protect women: “...a party that has voted against women’s access to abortion, voted against our right — Lilly Ledbetter Equal Pay Act, voted against the Violence Against Women Act, voted against our right to have access to contraception, and also doesn't even vote for equal funding — equitable funding — in women’s sports and I’m supposed to believe this is who is looking out for my best interest” she said. “I think not.”

That makes us wish AOC could offer scathing critiques of the right-wing transphobes every day!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNewsLGBTQ+Trans
anti-lgbtq+anti-transanti-trans legislationtransgenderalexandria ocasio-cortezsportstrans athletestrans rightstransphobia
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

86 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About

Karan Brar, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

23 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio