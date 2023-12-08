Watch AOC's Brutal Take Down Of Transphobic Republicans, We're Cheering



Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just owned the GOP who are trying to use transphobia to police women’s bodies, and it was glorious to behold.

The representative from New York stood her ground alongside other Democrats during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, where they clashed with Republicans over proposals that would place restrictions on transgender athletes in sports, The Advocate reported.

Not pulling any punches, Ocasio-Cortez said, “We’re here today because there’s a proposal here to further marginalize trans women in sports” before calling out how ridiculous it is to spend so much time on this issue when transgender people make up only one percent of the population and an even smaller amount of athletes.