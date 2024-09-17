Scroll To Top
Politics

Kamala Harris collects fifth pop girlie Infinity Stone with Billie Eilish's endorsement

Kamala Harris collects fifth pop girlie Infinity Stone with Billie Eilish's endorsement

Kamala Harris infinity gauntlet,charlie xcx, ariana grande, taylor swift, beyonce, billie eilish
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images; Hethers; Featureflash Photo Agency; Tinseltown; Everett Collection; Featureflash Photo Agency

She already had Beyoncé, Charlie XCX, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift!

Vice President Kamala Harris just scored the last pop girlie infinity stone, with Billie Eilish endorsing the Democratic presidential nominee today!

We kid, we kid. But seriously, Eilish is just the latest female pop star to put the weight of her fame behind the Harris/Walz campaign. Beyoncé, Charlie XCX, and Ariana Grande have all endorsed the Vice President, with Taylor Swift joining the group and ruffling Republican feathers in a hilarious way by not only endorsing Harris and urging people to register to vote but signing her letter “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

In a joint video made with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas, Eilish urged her fans to vote to protect their “reproductive freedom” and against “extremists.”

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy,” the “What Was I Made For?” singer said in a video posted to her Instagram account.

Finneas added, “We can’t let extremists control our lives, ours freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

The passionate video ends with Eilish saying, “Vote like your life depends on it, because it does."

Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Kesha, Pink, and Maren Morris are all supporting Harris’ bid for the presidency, alongside OG divas like Barbra Streisand, Stevie Nicks, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt, and Patti LaBelle.

Now, with Eilish joining the fight, Harris has collected the fifth infinity stone, and hopefully, she’ll be unstoppable!

PoliticsMusicCelebrities
beyoncéariana grandebillie eilishcharlie xcxelectionelection 2024kamala haris endoresementkamala harrispresidential campaignpresidential electiontaylor swift
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

