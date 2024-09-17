Kamala Harris collects fifth pop girlie Infinity Stone with Billie Eilish's endorsement

Vice President Kamala Harris just scored the last pop girlie infinity stone, with Billie Eilish endorsing the Democratic presidential nominee today!

We kid, we kid. But seriously, Eilish is just the latest female pop star to put the weight of her fame behind the Harris/Walz campaign. Beyoncé, Charlie XCX, and Ariana Grande have all endorsed the Vice President, with Taylor Swift joining the group and ruffling Republican feathers in a hilarious way by not only endorsing Harris and urging people to register to vote but signing her letter “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

In a joint video made with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas, Eilish urged her fans to vote to protect their “reproductive freedom” and against “extremists.”

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy,” the “What Was I Made For?” singer said in a video posted to her Instagram account.