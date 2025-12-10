Pornhub's spicy stats prove just how horny 2025 was

The show has captured the nation’s attention with its compelling characters and gay sex scenes that strike a balance between being more explicit than we’re used to seeing on TV and also incredibly intimate.

Along with the show going viral every week when a new episode drops, the cast, portraying their well-drawn characters, have also been thrust into the limelight.

Some of the actors are well known, while others were virtually unknown before getting cast on the show. Despite them being on your screen every week, you may have no idea who they are.

We’re going to fix that! So, here is every major character on the show and everything you need to know about the actor who is playing them.

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov Ilya Rozanov in 'Heated Rivalry.' Crave Canada What character does he play? Connor Storrie plays Russian hockey star Ilya Rosanov, who starts a years-long secret affair with his rival Shane Hollander when the two players are rookies in the National Hockey League. What was he doing before? Before rocketing to stardom with Heated Rivalry, Storrie worked as a model who was known for his lean, androgynous aesthetic and striking bone structure. Storrie has also been acting since 2018, starring in several short films, as well as the LGBTQ+ coming-of-age film Riley, Joker: Folie à Deux, and the sci-fi thriller April X.

Hudson William as Shane Hollander Shane Hollander in 'Heated Rivalry.' Crave Canada What character does he play? Hudson Williams plays young hockey star Shane Hollander, who keeps his gay identity a secret while sneaking around with his rival Ilya Rozanov. What was he doing before? Williams is a relative unknown who started his career starring in short films in 2020. Before being cast on Heated Rivalry, he also acted in an episode of the police procedural Allegiance, the Christmas TV movie All I Need for Christmas, and an episode of Tracker.

François Arnaud as Scott Hunter Scott Hunter in 'Heated Rivalry.' Crave Canada What character does he play? Out bisexual actor François Arnaud plays Scott Hunter, the New York Admiral’s captain who falls in love with Kip Grady in episode three, which follows the plot of Gamer Changer, the first book in Reid’s gay hockey romance series. What was he doing before? Arnaud starred in shows like The Borgias, Schitt’s Creek, Blindspot, and Yellowjackets. Though the gays might be more likely to recognize him from Twinless and the music video for Orville Peck’s “How Far Will We Take It?”

Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady Kip Grady in 'Heated Rivalry.' Crave Canada What character does he play? Robbie G.K. plays smoothie barista Kip Grady, who has his whole world turned upside down in episode three when Scott Hunter walks into his store and falls for him. What was he doing before? Prior to Heated Rivalry, G.K. was acting in TV shows like The Next Step, Utopia Falls, and Overcompensating.

Director Jacob Tierney Jacob Tierney. Jeremy Chan/Getty Images What does he do on the show? Jacob Tierney is the director and showrunner of Heated Rivalry. What was he doing before? Tierney is both an actor and director who created the adaptation of Heated Rivalry. Tierney has been working steadily for decades, creating the popular Canadian sitcom Letterkenny, which he also starred in, and directing and starring in projects like Shoresey, Mr. D, and The Trotsky, among many others. But for Millennials, his most surprising career turn happened when he was much younger and starred in 13 episodes of Are You Afraid of the Dark between 1990 and 1992.

Nadine Bhabha as Elena Elena in 'Heated Rivalry.' Crave Canada What character does she play? Nadine Bhabha stars as Kip Grady’s best friend Elena, who encourages Scott to come out so that he and Kip can be together long term. What was she doing before? Bhabha has acted in Tierney’s show Letterkenny, as well as the series One More Time, Settle Down, and an episode of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. She also starred in the horror remake Terror Train and its sequel Terror Train 2.

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova Svetlana Vetrova in 'Heated Rivalry.' Crave Canada What character does she play? Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova plays Svetlana Vetrova, a close friend of Ilya’s who he has known since childhood and has a friends-with-benefits relationship with. What was she doing before? Kharlamova is an actress and model who was in an episode of The Boys, Adults, and had a small role as a singer in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie before joining the show. She is currently filming a TV movie called Videocall Murder.

Callan Potter as Hayden Pike Hayden Pike in 'Heated Rivalry.' Crave Canada What character does he play? Hayeden Pike is Shane’s best friend and teammate who has four kids with his wife, Jakie. What was he doing before? Prior to Heated Rivalry, Callan Potter starred in films like 2019’s Riot Girl, the horror comedy Zombie Town, and Eli Roth's Be Mine: A VR Valentine’s Slasher. He also acted in seven episodes of Workin’ Moms, two episodes of Murdoch Mysteries, and 16 episodes of The Other Kingdom.

Kolton Stewart as Carter Vaughn Carter Vaughn in 'Heated Rivalry.' Crave Canada What character does he play? Kolton Stewart plays hockey player Carter Vaughn, who is Scott’s teammate and interacts with Shane when they are in Russia for the Olympics. What was he doing before? While many of the stars of Heated Rivalry were relative unknowns prior to being cast, Stewart had already starred in big movies like My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and Disenchanted, and popular TV shows like The Expanse, Locke & Key, Astrid and Lily Save the World, and My Life with the Walter Boys.

Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander Yuna and David Hollander in 'Heated Rivalry.' Crave Canada What character does she play? Yuna Hollander is Shane’s mother, who also helps to manage his endorsement deals and sponsorships. What was she doing before? Prior to being in Heated Rivalry, Christina Chang was best known for her recurring character Kiki on Rizzoli & Isles and for starring as Dr. Audrey Lim in The Good Doctor. She has also acted in shows like NCIS, Nashville, Revenge, Lucifer, and Unstable.