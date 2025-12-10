Pornhub's spicy stats prove just how horny 2025 was

As the year comes to a close, people may be evaluating whether they reached their personal goals, but Pornhub is looking back at what made us all horny in 2025.
And the stats are spicy!
Last year, the wild analytics showed us that “twink” was the most popular LGBTQ+ term of the year, but this year, twink got bumped from that No. 1 spot and “femboy” rose to the top!
Queer people were also busy searching for “anime,” “pinot,” “furry,” and “straight guy’s first time.” Twink may have moved down to second place when it came to search terms, but it still topped the ranking of the Most Viewed Gay Categories on the site, alongside “big dick,” “bareback,” “black,” and “group.”
Of course, everyone had their fave gay porn stars they couldn’t stop searching for. Tyler Wu, Malik Delgaty, Sandro Jenner, Rhyheim Shabazz, and Jkab Ethan Dale topped the list year.
Transphobia may be on the rise among Republicans, but when it comes to what makes us horny, searches for “trans” in different Pornhub categories are on the rise. And trans porn stars Emma Rose, Eva Maxim, Ariel Demure, SissyMilana, and PuppygirlXO were the most viewed in 2025.
Emma Rose
These performers and spicy search terms may have led the way for LGBTQ+ adult content, but “lesbian” and “transgender” also topped the charts for everyone’s Most Viewed Categories of 2025.
Pornhub also breaks down Top Relative Searches by state, and the results are fascinating. Besides outliers like Oregon apparently loving “horny grandma” porn, Minnesota has a thing for “anal beads,” Illinois is obsessed with “hairy armpits,” and Vermont is all about “jockstraps.”
We see you, Vermont!
To see the full list of Pornhub’s 2025 stats, head to the official website here.