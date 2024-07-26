Scroll To Top
Politics

Everyone's ripping into JD Vance over 'childless cat lady' comments & we're PURRING

Everyone's ripping into JD Vance over 'childless cat lady' comments & we're PURRING

JD Vance; a cat looking at a chess board
lev radin/Shutterstock; Alex Goncharov/Shutterstock

This clearly is not going the way he had hoped.

rachelkiley

Sen. JD Vance has not been having an easy go of it on the internet ever since he was announced as Donald Trump's running mate for the upcoming presidential election. Whether he's getting trashed for his political track record, his regressive agenda, or the whole allegedly f*cking a couch thing, there's plenty to talk about. And none of it is good.

One of the more ridiculous offenses involves a resurfaced 2021 appearance on Fox News, in which Vance referred to sitting Democrat politicians in power, including Vice President Kamala Harris, as "childless cat ladies."

"We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too," he claimed.

Considering he also believes people with children should get more than one vote, and has voted against protecting IVF rights, it's obvious Vance is leaning into courting the "traditional family" crowd. But the whole thing is so absurd that it's drawn plenty of well-deserved blowback.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly on Friday, Vance somehow simultaneously tried to hand wave his past comments away by calling them "sarcastic," claimed the media had "lied" about what he said, claimed he'd meant something else... and doubled down on his initial remarks.

"I've got nothing against cats," he said. "People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not the substance of what I actually said. And the substance of what I said, Megyn, I'm sorry, but it's true."

Anyway, good luck with that!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
PoliticsMemesViral
childless cat ladydonald trumpjd vancejennifer anistonkeshapresidential election
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio