Everyone's ripping into JD Vance over 'childless cat lady' comments & we're PURRING

Sen. JD Vance has not been having an easy go of it on the internet ever since he was announced as Donald Trump's running mate for the upcoming presidential election. Whether he's getting trashed for his political track record, his regressive agenda, or the whole allegedly f*cking a couch thing, there's plenty to talk about. And none of it is good.

One of the more ridiculous offenses involves a resurfaced 2021 appearance on Fox News, in which Vance referred to sitting Democrat politicians in power, including Vice President Kamala Harris, as "childless cat ladies."

"We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too," he claimed.

Considering he also believes people with children should get more than one vote, and has voted against protecting IVF rights, it's obvious Vance is leaning into courting the "traditional family" crowd. But the whole thing is so absurd that it's drawn plenty of well-deserved blowback.