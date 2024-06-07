25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump glitching like a malfunctioning robot

Unless you're a MAGA diehard who considers former President Donald Trump to be a messiah, you probably already know that he's not the sharpest tool in the shed, but now his verbal blunders have become so frequent all you can do is laugh at the absurdity of this man running for the highest office in the land.
On Thursday, Trump was at a Turning Point USA rally in Arizona. During his long-winded speech, Trump claimed his hush-money trial, where he was convicted on 34 felony counts, was "rigged," that President Joe Biden is bringing immigrants over the border to get their votes, and that Biden is "aiding and abetting" human traffickers, the AZ Mirrorreports.
Despite trying to push these wild conspiracy theories, Trump is going viral on X (formerly Twitter) for a video clip from the rally where he stumbled over his words so profoundly that it's hard to tell what he was even attempting to say. Trump said, "When I'm president, I will use title 42 to end the triiiii—" before his brain seemingly malfunctions, and he ends with, "and we have to do this."
Trump seems to be referencing Title 42, a Covid-era restriction on asylum that allowed the U.S. to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, which ended last year. But considering he would have to admit Covid is real to try and reinstate Title 42, it seems like an odd choice since most Republicans seem hell-bent on pretending it doesn't exist. People in the comments under the video, which already has nearly 600,000 views, have theorized that he
was also trying—and failing—to say "trial" before his brain glitched, but that means his point was utterly incoherent because he can't use Title 42 to end any of his trials. Do you think anyone has tried to unplug him and plug him back in?
People in the comment section of the video post were ruthless, with one person writing, "He glitched again," while someone else commented, "He and Mitch McConnell like to get together at Karaoke and sing 'Freeze Frame.'" Other people quipped, "Someone needs Ctrl + Alt + Delete" and "Did he just cum?" I know when they go low, we're supposed to go high, but sometimes you gotta be a little petty!
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Trump's brain turning into Apple's spinning pinwheel of death!