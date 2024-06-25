25 HILARIOUS reactions to Eric Trump admitting his wife dreams of election fraud instead of him

If we never had to hear another word from Donald Trump or one of his offspring, we'd jump for joy, but every once in a while, one of his spawns will say something so unintentionally hilarious that it almost makes us glad the whole family can't keep their mouths shut.
Trump's son Eric is being roasted by the internet after making a comment about his wife Lara Trump while defending his father over the weekend during an appearance on the X22 Report podcast—a daily online show that has promoted so many QAnon conspiracy theories it was banned on YouTube and Spotify.
In the wake of Trump being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his hush-money trial, Eric tried to defend his father, saying that he's "never been more proud" of the way his father conducted himself during the trial. Yes, because falling asleep during your own criminal trial and violating gag orders is truly something to be proud of. Someone get the man a plaque.
But it was something Eric said about his wife Lara—the current co-chair of the Republican National Committee—that has the internet laughing. While talking about being worried about Democrats "stealing" the presidential election from his father, Eric explained that it's top of mind for Lara—even in their bedroom. "She wakes up in the morning thinking about this. She goes to bed thinking about that very problem," he said.
After journalist Ron Filipkowski posted a clip of the interview on X (formerly Twitter), people, of course, started joking about why Lara is thinking about supposed "election fraud" when the couple are between the sheets. Some commenters poked fun at what she may be counting instead of sheep, writing, "Has Lara tried counting frivolous election fraud lawsuits?" Other people suggested that the problem may be Eric's performance in bed. Stormy Daniels described Trump as being a, ahem 'brief' ; and now folks online are speculating that maybe the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. "I guess Eric is not capable of giving her anything else to go to sleep and/pr wake up thinking about," someone quipped, while another person wrote, "When 'I have a headache' stops working you switch to this excuse."
We'll celebrate the day the entire Trump family disappears back into the gilded gutter from whence they came, but until then, we'll cackle every time one of them puts their foot in their mouth. Luckily for us, it happens all the time.
So check out the most hilarious reactions to Eric accidentally dunking on his own sex life!