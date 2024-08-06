30 FUNNY & sweet memes about 'Midwest Princess' Gov. Tim Walz as VP pick, we're CACKLING

This morning, Democratic presidential candidate VP Kamala Harris announced her pick for second in command. Her Vice Presidential nominee is Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, who was on the short list of contenders alongside Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Walz is a strong pick. He's been a long-time defender of LGBTQ rights. He banned conversion therapy for minors via executive order in 2021, and during this legislative session he signed into law HF3782 which makes it illegal to ban LGBTQ+ books. Yass, king! When he was a high school history teacher in the '90s, he served as faculty advisor for his school's first Gay-Straight Alliance. This also means that if Harris/Walz win the election in November or if Walz steps down as Minnesota governor, his Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would become governor. If either of these things were to happen, Flanagan — a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe — would become Minnesota's first female Governor and the first Native American woman to be Governor ever in the United States.

This is her by the way...

Wins on wins! This announcement comes as a small beacon of hope in an otherwise excruciatingly bleak election cycle, and thankfully everyone — even Kamala HQ- is celebrating by making really excellent memes. Keep scolling for some of our favorites.

