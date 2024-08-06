Scroll To Top
30 FUNNY & sweet memes about 'Midwest Princess' Gov. Tim Walz as VP pick, we're CACKLING

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's head super imposed on an image of singe Chappell Roan from her "Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" photoshoot
Courtesy of the author.

The Minnesota Governor's VP nominee announcement has been a so far been a smash hit!

@politebotanist

This morning, Democratic presidential candidate VP Kamala Harris announced her pick for second in command. Her Vice Presidential nominee is Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, who was on the short list of contenders alongside Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Walz is a strong pick. He's been a long-time defender of LGBTQ rights. He banned conversion therapy for minors via executive order in 2021, and during this legislative session he signed into law HF3782 which makes it illegal to ban LGBTQ+ books. Yass, king! When he was a high school history teacher in the '90s, he served as faculty advisor for his school's first Gay-Straight Alliance. This also means that if Harris/Walz win the election in November or if Walz steps down as Minnesota governor, his Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would become governor. If either of these things were to happen, Flanagan — a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe — would become Minnesota's first female Governor and the first Native American woman to be Governor ever in the United States.

This is her by the way...

Wins on wins!

This announcement comes as a small beacon of hope in an otherwise excruciatingly bleak election cycle, and thankfully everyone — even Kamala HQ- is celebrating by making really excellent memes. Keep scolling for some of our favorites.

America's cool and dad are ready to bring joy back!

@kamalahq

Welcome to the race, Governor Walz 💙

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

