JD Vance gets ROASTED over his DELUSIONAL claim he & Trump will get the 'normal gay guy vote'​

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance has been roasted on the internet for ordering donuts like an alien from another planet, accidentally misgendering himself, walking his dog like a weirdo, and being booed by firefighters, but now we can add one more to the list: he thinks he and Donald Trump have secured the “normal gay guy vote.” Yeah, I don’t think so.

And what is the "normal gay guy" according to Vance? Turns out it's just an excuse to be transphobic, AGAIN. Surprise, surprise.

Yesterday, the Ohio U.S. Senator went on The Joe Rogan Experience, and over the course of the more than three-hour-long interview, Vance tried to soften his regressive ideas about abortion rights, claimed that rich kids were becoming transgender as a way to get into Ivy League universities (what?!), and talked about Emily in Paris — yes, you read that right.

But it was his wild assertions that he and Trump were going to win the “normal gay guy vote” because of “wokeness” that had the internet laughing at the absurdity of the anti-LGBTQ+ candidates inspiring anyone other than the bizarre MAGA gays to vote for them.

“Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if me and Trump won just the normal gay guy vote, because again, they just want to be left the hell alone,” Vance said. “And now you have all this crazy stuff on top of it that they’re like ‘No, no … we didn’t want to give pharmaceutical products to 9-year-olds who are transitioning their genders.’”