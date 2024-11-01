JD Vance gets ROASTED over his DELUSIONAL claim he & Trump will get the 'normal gay guy vote'​

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance has been roasted on the internet for ordering donuts like an alien from another planet, accidentally misgendering himself, walking his dog like a weirdo, and being booed by firefighters, but now we can add one more to the list: he thinks he and Donald Trump have secured the “normal gay guy vote.” Yeah, I don’t think so.
And what is the "normal gay guy" according to Vance? Turns out it's just an excuse to be transphobic, AGAIN. Surprise, surprise.
Yesterday, the Ohio U.S. Senator went on The Joe Rogan Experience, and over the course of the more than three-hour-long interview, Vance tried to soften his regressive ideas about abortion rights, claimed that rich kids were becoming transgender as a way to get into Ivy League universities (what?!), and talked about Emily in Paris — yes, you read that right.
But it was his wild assertions that he and Trump were going to win the “normal gay guy vote” because of “wokeness” that had the internet laughing at the absurdity of the anti-LGBTQ+ candidates inspiring anyone other than the bizarre MAGA gays to vote for them.
“Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if me and Trump won just the normal gay guy vote, because again, they just want to be left the hell alone,” Vance said. “And now you have all this crazy stuff on top of it that they’re like ‘No, no … we didn’t want to give pharmaceutical products to 9-year-olds who are transitioning their genders.’”
Vance seems to be vastly overestimating his appeal to gay men. It’s also laughable that he thinks he’ll score that vote because gay men want to be left alone by the government while simultaneously making it clear he plans to restrict access to gender-affirming care. Make it make sense, JD.
Vance isn’t alone in using Joe Rogan’s podcast to make ridiculous claims; Trump did the same thing last week. The two Republicans were clearly trying to curry favor with young male voters, but they mostly just succeeded in spouting nonsense and hate while inspiring countless social media users to drag them for filth, and we can’t stop laughing.
