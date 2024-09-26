30 HILARIOUS reactions to JD Vance misgendering himself and we can't stop LAUGHING

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has only been on the national stage for a few months, but in that time, he has repeatedly managed to make himself into a laughing stock, and lucky for us, he’s done it yet again!
During a campaign stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, Vance accidentally misgendered himself while fielding questions about the Trump campaign’s support of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who has been embroiled in a sex scandal.
“Other than being a wife to this beautiful lady here and a father to our three kids, the greatest honor of my life has been running for this office of Vice President of the United States,” Vance told the crowd.
Yes, you read that correctly: Donald Trump’s running mate said it’s an honor to be a wife. Vance didn’t seem to notice the hilarious flub and kept right on talking with the audience full of supposed Vance and Trump supporters laughed at him.
Between this and his penchant for wearing eyeliner and dressing in drag (there’s even photographic evidence!), you’d think Vance would be kinder to the trans community, but he’s a Republican, which means he’s a massive hypocrite. Vance introduced a bill last year that would have banned transition-related medical care for minors nationally and would have charged healthcare providers who violated the law with up to 15 years in prison, he once said he would oppose federal protections for same-sex marriage and has repeated the right-wing talking point that LGBTQ+ people are “groomers.” He also introduced the Passport Sanity Act, which would have banned “X” gender markers on U.S. passports, saying at the time that “there are only two genders.” Those are big words from someone who likes to wear makeup and calls himself a “wife.”
MeidasTouch media network posted a video clip of Vance’s speech on X (formerly Twitter), and people flooded the comments section, calling it a “Freudian slip” and joking that the VP hopeful is now “embracing gender fluidity.”
An anti-trans conservative accidentally misgendering himself in front of a crowd of Republicans and then being ROASTED for it online is exactly the kind of pick-me-up we need today.
