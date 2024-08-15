30 HILARIOUS reactions to the pathetic size of JD Vance's puny...crowd

While Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have reinvigorated the Democratic Party and are drawing huge crowds to their campaign events, Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, are being roasted online for their comparatively itty bitty crowds.
On Wednesday, Vance held a campaign rally in Michigan. But instead of making headlines for the content of his speech, a photo of his event with very few audience members and many empty chairs started going viral on X, sparking a flurry of hilarious jokes at his expense.
An X user who goes by @theliamnissan posted the photo — that already has 1.5 million views — along with the caption “24 people showed up the JD Vance speech” with a crying laughing emoji. People in the comment section were delightfully ruthless, comparing the pathetic turnout to Rudy Giuliani’s infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping speech, roasting him for his “scintillating” personality not being enough of a draw, and the requisite (keep ‘em coming!) jokes about Vance having sex with a couch.
To be clear, Washington Post reporter Meryl Kornfield also attended the event and posted a photo that shows more people in the audience, along with the caption, “The photo of a virtually empty Vance rally going around doesn’t accurately depict the crowd size now. Pretty much every seat is full and there are attendees hanging out in shady areas that aren’t in this photo.”
Being accurate about how many people there actually were in attendance is important, but even if every seat was taken the paltry number of chairs is still worthy of derision. We gotta get our lolz in somehow!
Vance isn’t the only one who is being dunked on for not drawing big crowds; Trump is fighting for his life as Harris and Walz show off photos of packed events. The MAGA leader is feeling so…inadequate about the sizes of his crowds that he’s taken to spouting unbelievable hyperbole — like when he said at a press conference last week that more people came to his rally than Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have Dream Speech” — or making up ridiculous lies about photos of Harris’ massive crowds being fabricated using artificial intelligence. Trump’s ego is so tied up in his crowd size that you’d think people were roasting him for the size of his manhood. Oh, wait, Stormy Daniels already did that!
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to JD Vance’s pathetic crowd!