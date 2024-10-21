Scroll To Top
Politics

20 HILARIOUS reactions to Donald Trump GUSHING over Arnold Palmer's dong

Donald Trump
Jonah Elkowitz / Shutterstock

Is this election over yet?

rachelkiley

With just two weeks until Election Day, it's anyone's guess what's going to come out of Donald Trump's mouth at this point. But it's safe to say that rambling in awe about golf legend Arnold Palmer's penis probably wasn't on most people's bingo card.

"This is a guy that was all man," the former president said at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend. "[Palmer] was strong and tough. And I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with other pros, they came out of there, said, 'Oh my god. That's unbelievable.'"

"I had to say it," he immediately added.

Going off on a tangent about a deceased golfer's peen at a campaign rally is just weird as hell. It ultimately doesn't matter what office you're running for, what political party you're representing, or what your sexuality is — it's just plain weird.

And even though the Harris/Walz campaign seems to have made the unfortunate choice to pull back on the "Republicans are weird" messaging, it hasn't stopped people online from acknowledging just how absurd this dick diatribe was.

Trump's speech also put some other Republicans in the awkward position of having to field questions about, well, why on earth that happened. Rep. Mike Johnson was clearly less than thrilled about that, initially trying to dodge related questions from Jake Tapper on CNN before losing his cool.

Probably the most ridiculous part of this whole thing is knowing that, much like all the other obvious signs that Trump's mental faculties aren't all they're cracked up to be, this will make absolutely no impact on the election.

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

