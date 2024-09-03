25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump sounding like a cannibalistic serial killer during a speech

Every time we think Donald Trump has said the weirdest thing he’ll ever say, he manages to outdo himself!
On August 29, Trump gave a rambling, xenophobic speech at an Alro Steel in Potterville, Michigan, that devolved into name-calling Vice President Kamala Harris — he referred to her as “Marxist,” “fascist,” “Comrade Kamala Harris,’ and “incompetent” — before delivering a bizarre line that has people comparing him to a cannibalistic serial killer.
After whining that he’s the most poorly treated president in the history of the country (Lincoln and JKF would like a word, sir), he told the crowd of steelworkers and other Michiganders that they deserve to have a leader who respects them, the Arkansas Advocate reports.
“I have your back. I have your heart and I have every other part of your body,” Trump said. Well, that statement started off normal and then took a sharp left turn into weirdo, creepster territory really quick!
When the Call to Activism X account posted the bizarre quote, people quickly took the comments to roast the former president for sounding like his favorite serial killer, who Trump has frequently referred to as “the late great Hannibal Lecter,” as if he were a real person and not a fava bean eating, chianti drinking fictional serial killer with a taste for human flesh. “Sound like we’re getting closer to the truth about Hannibal Lecter,” one person wrote.
Another hilarious commenter compared the MAGA leader to a real-life cannibalistic serial killer, “Getting some Jeffrey Dahmer vibes there. ‘The late great Jeffrey Dahmer’ of course,” while another person pointed out that “if you’re a beautiful young woman,” he also has your p—sy,” in reference to the gross comments Trump made in the infamous Access Hollywood tape.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Trump claiming to have your heart and body! Gross!