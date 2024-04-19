Scroll To Top
Politics

Libs of TikTok is losing it over ABSURD rumors of furries in middle school

Libs of TikTok is losing it over ABSURD rumors of furries in middle school​

Libs of TikTok is claiming that a Utah school is being overrun by students who identify as furries
X @libsoftiktok; Shutterstock

Conservatives really will make up anything to rile up their base.

Conservatives are in an uproar for the millionth time this year, and this time it's about furries. Sigh.

Do you remember when Republicans were claiming schools had litter boxes in classrooms for kids who identified as cats, but then it turned out that it was just a school that had a bucket of litter in case kids had to be locked in a classroom without a bathroom because of an active shooter?

Well, their new claim is just as dumb and malicious.

On Wednesday, conservative radio host Adam Bartholomew took to X to share a video of middle schoolers staging a walkout at a Nebo School District school in Utah, writing that “furries” were “biting” and spraying “human repellent” at other students,” The Salt Lake City Tribune reports.

Later that day, Libs of TikTok — a far-right anti-LGBTQ+ social media account run by Chaya Raichik — shared a clip from the video with the caption, “Students walked out of Nebo School District in Utah to protest the school for allowing ‘furries’ to t*rrorize other students.”

She continued, “Students claim that the furries bite them, bark at them, and pounce on them without repercussion. However, if they defend themselves in any way, they get in trouble.”

The student protest, where kids were chanting “We the people, not the animals,” came in response to a misinterpretation of a message sent out by the school district after a bullying incident where one group of middle schoolers said things “that were overheard by others that the administration felt were inappropriate and shouldn’t be said,” school district spokesperson Seth Sorenson told The Tribune.

The rumors about furries in the school stem from one of the groups of kids wearing headbands “that may have ears on them,” but Sorenson denied the claim that any of them identify as furries.

“These are pretty young kids,” he said. “You’ll have students that show up with headbands and giant bows; you’ll have students that show up dressed as their favorite basketball player, or baseball player. That’s just what kids this age do.”

Did no one else go to school with a kid who wore cat ears or a Batman utility belt every day for a year? Just let kids be kids!

And they say gay people are the ones sexualizing kids. Who sees a kid wearing animal ears at school and automatically thinks furry?

Basically, a group of middle schoolers was bullying another group for dressing differently. However, when the school district sent parents a message about the dress code and their bullying policies, upset parents jumped on social media to complain about it. One parent even started a change.org petition titled, “Students for Humans at School, not animals aka furries,” demanding the school enforce the dress code, LGBTQ+ Nation reports.

This feels like a real “won’t somebody please think of the children” kind of moment, but somehow even more disingenuous.

Of course, other right-wing, conspiracy-theory-peddling pundits also had to chime in, like Megyn Kelly, who reposted the video on X, writing, “Another thing we were told is not happening.”

Republican Senator Mike Lee also shared the video alongside the caption, “Why is this even a close call? Students who behave like animals and bite classmates should be expelled. Administrators who defend such behavior should be fired.”

Raichik also continued to post updates on her Libs of TikTok account, including photos of supposed students wearing animal masks and a video of a girl walking on all fours, claiming that this was proof that the “media and a spokesperson for the school” are wrong about there not being furries in the school.

Sometimes, we just have to laugh at the ridiculous lengths conservatives will go to rile up their base — it’s pathetic.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
libs of tiktokbullyingchaya raichikconservativesconspiracy theoriesfurriesmiddle schoolprotestrepublicansschool walk outstudent protestutahPolitics
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio