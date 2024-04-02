Everyone needs a good laugh now and then, and yesterday, Chaya Raichik — who runs the far-right anti-LGBTQ+ social media accounts Libs of TikTok — provided that catharsis to a group of students who couldn’t stop laughing at her ridiculous speech.



On April 1, Raichik gave a speech at the Indiana Memorial Union at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, alongside Republican Rep. Jim Banks, but things didn’t go quite like the pair planned when the crowd erupted into laughter.

Predictably, Raichik ranted about right-wing talking points like “pornographic” books in schools — she is an advocate of banning books that contain discussion of LGBTQ+ issues — and her hatred of “wokeness,” LGBTQ Nation reports.

“It’s been in schools, it’s on college campuses, it- it’s in the workforce, it is in the streets, it’s when you go to the store,” she said. “I mean, like, you can’t do anything in peace without this wokeness being shoved down your throat wherever you go!”