Politics

Watch students mock Libs of TikTok speech by LAUGHING in her face & asking her to define 'woke'

Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik and Republican Representative Jim Banks during a speech at Indiana University
Libs of TikTok; The Bloomingtonian/Youtube

Listening to Gen Z laugh at Chaya Raichik may be our new favorite sound.

Everyone needs a good laugh now and then, and yesterday, Chaya Raichik — who runs the far-right anti-LGBTQ+ social media accounts Libs of TikTok — provided that catharsis to a group of students who couldn’t stop laughing at her ridiculous speech.

On April 1, Raichik gave a speech at the Indiana Memorial Union at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, alongside Republican Rep. Jim Banks, but things didn’t go quite like the pair planned when the crowd erupted into laughter.

Predictably, Raichik ranted about right-wing talking points like “pornographic” books in schools — she is an advocate of banning books that contain discussion of LGBTQ+ issues — and her hatred of “wokeness,” LGBTQ Nation reports.

“It’s been in schools, it’s on college campuses, it- it’s in the workforce, it is in the streets, it’s when you go to the store,” she said. “I mean, like, you can’t do anything in peace without this wokeness being shoved down your throat wherever you go!”

Then, some of the college students started laughing.

Sometimes, we worry about the next generation, but they had the correct reaction to Raichik’s ugly brand of scare tactics and far-right rhetoric. Raichik seemed thrown off by the laughter, saying, “Um, do you have a question? Is something funny?”

“How do you define wokeness?” someone in the back of the small room asked.

Raichik, clearly not expecting the questions, flailed around looking for an answer and came up empty-handed: “Wokeness is the destruction of normalacy [sic] and… And… Um… Uh…”

But before she could finish, more students started laughing.

“… of our lives,” she said in a pathetic attempt to finish her sentence.

She needs to go back to the drawing board on that one. If you’re going to try to convince us that “wokeness” is destroying America, then you’ve gotta come with receipts. Or, at the very least, be able to define what “woke” means — something that Republicans seem incapable of even though they can’t stop using the word.

Then Banks tried to bail her out by saying that wokeness is “anti-Americanism.”

“I’m sick and tired of being taught that America isn’t worth fighting and dying for, it’s a great country, it’s the greatest country in the history of the world,” Banks said.

According to The Bloomingtonian, two protesters were led away in handcuffs during the event because they had been chanting.

Some people held signs inside the Indiana Memorial Union, “Libs of TikTok has blood on her hands! Also, Chaya is a stupid name. It means spinach tree. I’m calling you spinach tree from now on,” one sign read.

Laughing at Republicans and writing clever protest signs? See, we have nothing to worry about; Gen Z is going to be fine.

PoliticsNews
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

