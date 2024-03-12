Scroll To Top
Politics

Pete Buttigieg's husband ROASTS Libs of TikTok after attempt to tear him down

Pete Buttigieg's husband ROASTS Libs of TikTok after attempt to tear him down​

Pete Buttigieg's husband ROASTS Libs of TikTok after attempt to tear him down​
X @libsoftiktok; Paul Morigi/Stringer/Getty Images

It may not be hard to outsmart the anti-LGBTQ+ hate group, but Chasten Buttigieg makes it look easy!

Get your popcorn out because Pete Buttigieg’s husband Chasten Buttigieg is striking back at the bigoted head of Libs of TikTok and we are LIVING for it!

At a Human Rights Campaign forum to discuss the issues surrounding the death of Oklahoma trans teen Nex Benedict, who died the day after being attacked in the girls’ bathroom at school, the Transportation Secretary’s husband talked about the “many, many adults” who “failed Nex” and specifically called out the state’s superintendent for hiring anti-LGBTQ+ influencer Chaya Raichik, The Advocate reported.

Buttigieg said that Raichik — who runs the far-right and anti-LGBTQ+ social-media accounts Libs of TikTok — isn’t fit to hold her new position on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Library Media Advisory Committee since she lacks a degree in library science or education, is intensely anti-LGBTQ+, and isn’t even a resident of the state.

“Placing individuals who have openly attacked LGBTQ+ rights in positions that influence educational policy sends a dangerous message,” he said. “It undermines the very foundation of what education should be—a place of safety, growth, and inclusivity.”
Buttigieg went on to criticize labeling the hate group as an “activist group” instead of calling it for what it is.

“This is not an activist group, and the fact that the school district, especially the state superintendent, wouldn’t speak to that fact and the type of hatred that is invited into a community when people in positions of power allow it to happen,” he said.

And because Raichik is incapable of not insulting queer people, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to lash out at Butting and voice her hateful opinions, including pushing the dangerous narrative that kids can be “transed” — whatever that means — by exposure to the queer community.

“The husband of a current Cabinet member publicly blasted a citizen journalist because I post tiktoks he doesn’t like and don’t want kids being transed in school,” Raichik. “Does anyone else find this alarming.”

Lucky for us, Buttigieg wasn’t about to take this lying down.

“As a parent and former teacher, I want qualified people involved in education,” he wrote in response on X. “This is actually quite simple. Chaya isn’t qualified for her appointed government position. She doesn’t live in Oklahoma. Holds no degree in education. Zero classroom experience. The rest is theatrics.”

Raichik then made multiple posts where she resorted to saying that the only reason the Biden administration hired Pete Buttigieg was “because he’s gay” and a “diversity hire.”

She couldn’t think of a good way to refute his actual claims, so she attacked his husband’s career. It’s truly a pathetic attempt at an insult that she obviously thought was clever.

Then yesterday, when she didn’t get a response, she continued to shout into the void, this time posting from the Libs of TikTok account, calling Buttigieg a “child groomer” because of a sweet video that went viral this week, showing him leading group of teens in a modified pledge of allegiance to the Pride flag while helping at Pride Camp, an Iowa summer camp for gay and transgender high school students.

Calling queer people “groomers” is so hateful, but it’s also become such a common far-right talking point that it’s also predictable and tired.

So not only is Raichik a bully and bigot, but she’s also boring.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsCelebrities
anti-lgbtq+human rights campaignlibs of tiktokchasten buttigiegchaya raichikconservativeshate groupnew benedictoklahoma state department of education’s library media advisory committeepete buttigiegpoliticsrepublicans
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio