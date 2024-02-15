MAGA darling MTG calls LGBTQ+ people 'groomers' proving that yes, she can get worse

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again using her bully pulpit to spread hate, this time while sticking up for the anti-LGBTQ+ group Libs of TikTok.

The Georgia lawmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote harmful homophobic talking points to discredit a recent NBC News exposé which found that institutions criticized by Libs of TikTok — a group of far-right and anti-LGBT social-media accounts run by Chaya Raichik — were more likely to be the target of bomb threats.

There were 21 instances since November 2020 where different schools and other institutions were targeted with bomb threats after Libs of TikTok made posts critical of their "woke" agenda, NBC News found.

Raichik made a name for herself by making inflammatory posts arguing in favor of drag bans, censoring libraries, and against gender-affirming care, and she seems to relish calling queer people "groomers."

"Detectives in Iowa are blaming me for b*mb threats," Raichik wrote on X. "NBC is trying to get law enforcement to say I'm connected so that I can be investigated. That's their goal. They want me in prison for exposing the grooming and sexualization of your kids."

Detectives in Iowa are blaming me for b*mb threats. NBC is trying to get law enforcement to say I’m connected so that I can be investigated. That’s their goal. They want me in prison for exposing the grooming and sexualization of your kids. https://t.co/lCWVFgbvMx pic.twitter.com/TFxGwuq0a5 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 7, 2024 And, of course, Greene couldn't help but be on the wrong side of history for the millionth time during her relatively short political career — she was only elected to Georgia's 14th congressional district in 2020, even though it feels far longer — by resharing Raichik's post and doubling down on the vitriolic hate. "Exposing the groomers, pedophiles, and doctors who get rich cutting of kids body parts makes Chaya a top target of the radical evil left," MTG wrote.