Politics

MAGA darling MTG calls LGBTQ+ people 'groomers' proving that yes, she can get worse

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
Shutterstock

Marjorie Taylor Greene throws her support behind the far-right social media account Libs of TikTok.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again using her bully pulpit to spread hate, this time while sticking up for the anti-LGBTQ+ group Libs of TikTok.

The Georgia lawmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote harmful homophobic talking points to discredit a recent NBC News exposé which found that institutions criticized by Libs of TikTok — a group of far-right and anti-LGBT social-media accounts run by Chaya Raichik — were more likely to be the target of bomb threats.

There were 21 instances since November 2020 where different schools and other institutions were targeted with bomb threats after Libs of TikTok made posts critical of their "woke" agenda, NBC News found.

Raichik made a name for herself by making inflammatory posts arguing in favor of drag bans, censoring libraries, and against gender-affirming care, and she seems to relish calling queer people "groomers."

"Detectives in Iowa are blaming me for b*mb threats," Raichik wrote on X. "NBC is trying to get law enforcement to say I'm connected so that I can be investigated. That's their goal. They want me in prison for exposing the grooming and sexualization of your kids."

And, of course, Greene couldn't help but be on the wrong side of history for the millionth time during her relatively short political career — she was only elected to Georgia's 14th congressional district in 2020, even though it feels far longer — by resharing Raichik's post and doubling down on the vitriolic hate.

"Exposing the groomers, pedophiles, and doctors who get rich cutting of kids body parts makes Chaya a top target of the radical evil left," MTG wrote.

At this point, we shouldn't be surprised that the same politician who has promoted bonkers far-right conspiracy theories like Pizzagate and that the Clintons have been secretly murdering their political opponents would also stoop to calling queer people "groomers" and "pedophiles" and push the Republican party's baseless belief that doctors are performing gender-affirming surgery on minor children.

"I stand with Chaya 100% of the time and so do most Americans," Greene continued. "NBC or anyone else shouldn't pick this fight."

This is not the first time Greene has done something like this. Just last month, she shared a Libs of TikTok post in an attempt to convince people that Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is in support of gender-affirming care for minors — spoiler alert: she's not — by using a heavily edited video clip.

MTG and her dangerous promotion of extreme ideologies and far-right conspiracy theories make it all the more important that when she's up for reelection later this year, she's successfully crushed under the boot of democracy like the cockroach she is. Too far? Nah.

PoliticsNews
anti-lgbtq+libs of tiktokmarjorie taylor greeneanti-transchaya raichikcongressgender affirming caremtgpoliticsrepresentative marjorie taylor greenerepublican partyrepublicans
