25 HILARIOUS reactions to anti-LGBTQ+ politician Mark Robinson aka busted looking at YOU KNOW WHAT
| 09/19/24
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
In a week when disturbing sex-trafficking allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs came to light, you’d think it’d be hard to shock the American people, but North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson’s sex scandal did just that.
In a new report released today from CNN, Robinson got caught having previously posted on the adult website “Nude Africa” where he referred to himself as a “black NAZI,” said he supported reinstating slavery, admitted to thinking trans porn is “fucking hot,” and “graphically described becoming aroused by the memory of ‘peeping’ on women in public gym showers as a teenager,” The Advocate reports.
While many people were surprised to learn that the MAGA blowhard who is constantly denigrating trans people, once called members of the LGBTQ+ people “maggots” and “flies,” and has said that marriage equality with lead to pedophilia become a “human right,” would be into adult content featuring transgender performers, the queer community knew the call was coming from inside the house. There has been a long and storied history of anti-LGBTQ+ politicians getting caught having gay affairs or watching queer porn, so it was almost predictable that someone who was constantly spewing homophobic and transphobic hate would get caught with his hand in the cookie jar.
Robinson quickly released a video denying the allegations, but the internet has been just as fast, posting hilarious memes roasting the repugnant Republican. The jokes range from making fun of him for pointing out his own…ahem…shortcomings by picking the user name “Minisoldr” online to comparing him to Uncle Ruckus from The Boondocks and the Dave Chappell character who was a blind KKK leader who didn’t know he was Black.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reaction to the allegations against Mark Robinson that prove he’s a giant hypocrite!
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
