After weeks of being called "weird" by Democrats, Republicans are finding it hard to shake off the moniker when MAGA supporters keep doing bizarre things because of their hero worship of Donald Trump and his VP pick.
On Sunday, photos of die-hard Trump fans showing off JD Vance-themed specimen cups went viral on X. The pictures, seemingly from recent Trump events, feature MAGA supporters carrying around the kind of container your doctor's office might use to collect urine or…other bodily fluids, but with JD Vance's face on the label and the words, "JD Vance full family kit."
And they weren't empty! Some people proudly showed off the jars full of a disturbing gooey white substance to cameras, while others wore them around their necks. Don't get us wrong, were not kink shaming but this has us BAFFLED!
While it's unclear what these Trumpers were hoping to accomplish by carrying around jizz cups covered in the Republican vice presidential candidate's face, it seems likely it's an attempt to mock Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz who has spoken openly about he and his wife using fertility treatments like IVF to start their family.
While Vance has talked about his support of people using IVF when starting a family, he also voted against the "Right to IVF Act" and made comments about "childless cat ladies" not having a "direct stake" in the future of the United States.
Regardless of the reason for the attempt at "owning the libs," toting around a cup full of a politician's faux sperm is a choice. First, the MAGA supporters who hero worship Trump wore gold diapers and T-shirts with his mugshot on them, then they spent outrageous amounts of money on hideous Trump-themed sneakers and bibles; next, they started sporting huge ear bandages to match their leader's post-assassination attempt to look. Now they've moved on to sperm cups. What's next? Will they all start spray-painting each other orange to look more like Trump?
