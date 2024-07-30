30 HILARIOUS reactions to MAGA losing their minds when Democrats call them 'weird'

In the past, Democrats have struggled to find a unified way of criticizing the more extreme wing of the Republican Party, but it turns out they really hate being called weird!
In the week since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, front-runner Kamala Harris has won over the younger generation with hilarious memes, cleverly co-opted the word “Freedom” from the right, and has made Republicans everywhere angry by calling them “weird.”
The Harris campaign called former President Donald Trump "old and quite weird" and called his running mate JD Vance "weird and creepy" — if anyone embodies that moniker, it's "I may have had sexual relations with a couch" Vance — and now the rest of the Democratic Party is running with it.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — who some people are hoping Harris will pick as her VP — went on MSNBC and called Trump “weird” for talking about fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter during a campaign speech. Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries called MAGA Republicans “weird” on X, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to X to respond to Vivek Ramaswamy getting mad at being called “weird” by writing, “Being obsessed with repressing women is goofy. Trying to watch what LGBTQ+ people do all the time is abnormal. Punishing people who don’t have biological offspring is creepy. It’s an incel platform, dude. It’s SUPER weird. And people need to know.”
While liberals embrace being free-thinkers and different, the conservative identity is so tied into heteronormativity, cultural hegemony, and groupthink that calling them “weird” upends their entire worldview. Republicans can’t tolerate feeling like they no longer represent the dominant culture (hint: they don’t!), so they get offended when anyone points out how deeply strange their beliefs and actions actually are.
Not only are Republicans weird for being obsessed with drag queens, refusing to stop talking about what people they don’t know are doing with their own bodies, and caring what bathrooms people are using (mind your business!), but they also worship Trump like he’s the second coming of Christ, decided diapers are cool after Trump was called out for wearing them, threw a hissy fit over an M&M wearing sneakers instead of high heels, and also dance like…well…weirdos.
Also, it is weird that the right wing seems A-Ok with being called “fascists”, but lose their minds over being referred to as “weird.” But if the shoe fits…
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Republicans hating being called out for being weirdos!