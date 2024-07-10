Scroll To Top
Politics

20 HILARIOUS reactions to man wearing 'Liberals Suck' T-shirt being confidently dumb

20 HILARIOUS reactions to man wearing 'Liberals Suck' T-shirt being confidently DUMB

20 HILARIOUS reactions to man wearing 'Liberals Suck' T-shirt being confidently DUMB
The Good Liars/YouTube

The internet roasting a MAGA supporter just made our week!


Mocking MAGA supporters is the only way we’re making it through this dumpster fire of an election cycle, so when the internet started roasting a man at a Trump rally wearing a “Liberals Suck” T-shirt, we gleefully read every response like a kid under the covers with a flashlight and a comic book.

Yesterday, The Good Liars—a political comedy duo—posted a man-on-the-street interview with a Republican at a Trump rally in Wisconsin who seemed incapable of answering basic questions. The clip starts with Jason Selvig—one-half of The Good Liars—asking about what the man’s T-shirt means, to which he, of course, answers in a predictable fashion. “Oh they suck, they’re the worst. They’re the problem with this country.” Consider looking in the mirror, sir.

Then, when Selvig asks, “What can we do to bridge the divide in the country,” the Trump supporter clearly misunderstands the question and says, “I don’t know. Close the borders.” When the interviewer points out that he meant the divide between Americans, the man doesn’t have an answer and instead ask his friend to “help me out here.”

“Probably talk to each other more. Listen,” the friend chimes in before Selvig asks, “Less name calling?” When the friend agrees, the comedian asks what the guy’s T-shirt says.“Liberals Suck,” the man answers with no sense of irony.

The comments under the now-viral clip, which has already amassed 4.5 million views, are not kind to the MAGA diehard’s intelligence, but they are hilarious. “We need self-awareness classes at the home schools,” one person quipped while someone else wrote, “Not only could he not come up with an original though, his friend decided to spoon feed him the irony.”

Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to a Trump supporter unable to answer basic questions!

PoliticsViralComedy
donald trumppoliticsmagamaga rallymaga supportersocial media reactionsthe good liarstrumptrump rallytrump supporterviral video
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

