You'll never guess what Matt Gaetz is doing for money now

After his political career took a sudden (albeit wholly unsurprising) nosedive, Matt Gaetz has taken the obvious next step for rightwing politicians who need constant attention and validation. He's joined Cameo.

That's right, following in the steps of George Santos, Gaetz is now offering personalized videos to anyone who throws money at him across the internet.

"I served in Congress," his page reads. "Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn't work out). Once I fired the House Speaker."

For those unfamiliar with Cameo, it allows anyone with a credit card to pay an amount set by a celebrity, internet personality, sports star, etc, in exchange for a video tailored to a specific request. They're often used as gifts, or just as an opportunity to get something personalized from that guy who was in an obscure TV show you loved as a kid.

You won't find many A-listers in any industry on Cameo, save for the occasional quick charity fundraiser. The perception of those who offer videos on the site is often that they're folks looking to cash in on old successes or 15 minutes of fame. And while that's all fine and good in a number of scenarios, for a politician... it's never anything but sad.