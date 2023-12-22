How Is Disgraced Republican George Santos Making Money Since His Scams Caught Up With Him?

Instead of going quietly into that good night, disgraced former Representative George Santos has been raking in the big bucks on Cameo and is now starring in an upcoming documentary about his life.

That’s right, apparently in this capitalist hellscape you can lie, cheat, and scam your way into Congress and then when you’re caught red handed and fired, you can just parlay your notoriety into a sweet paycheck.

We hate it here.

Director Jenner Furst—famous for LuLaRich, a docuseries about the LuLaRoe pyramid scheme, and Fyre Fraud, about the disastrous music festival co-founded by Ja Rule and Billy McFarland—is now directing an upcoming documentary about Santos and paying him for the privilege.

Furst came under fire when it was discovered he paid McFarland to license materials used in Fyre Fraud. Despite the public outrage, Furst is paying Santos an undisclosed amount for archival materials from his life, including photos, videos, and “a lot of personal stuff that people have never seen,” the New York Times reported.

We’re getting real tired of watching terrible people fail upwards.

The filmmaker brushed off criticism for paying the former congressman, instead framing it as a way for Santos to repay the victims of his fraud. “The only way that people can get their money back is somehow for there to be money created, to put money in their hands,” Furst told the Times.

He’s a real saint among men

The documentary will focus on Santos’ childhood, insecurities, and betrayals in an attempt to humanize him.“I really focus more on the human side of the story,” Furst said.

Santos is a busy boy these days. Not only is he already filming this upcoming documentary, but he’s also made more than $174,000 creating personalized videos on Cameo and has been in and out of court dealing with 23 felony counts, including wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. The House Ethics Committee’s months-long investigation also found that Santos used campaign funds to pay for vacations, Botox, and an OnlyFans subscription—the latter of which we could respect if he hadn’t scammed the American people.

Considering Furst has made a name for himself documenting scammers it makes sense that Santos would be on his radar, but can we stop acting like what the former representative did was silly because he used his ill-gotten gains to get access to porn?

Okay, that is a little funny, but let's not forget he lied and cheated his way into the Capital!