AG nom flop Matt Gaetz withdraws in shame and the internet is cheering and roasting

So far, all of Donald Trump's Cabinet picks have been either terrible or bizarre — less of a Cabinet and more of a TEMU shelving unit with nonsensical instructions that instantly falls apart — and while this has made us want to pull out our hair, we can't stop laughing now that former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his name for consideration to serve as attorney general and is now VERY unemployed.
In a burst of confidence, Gaetz quit his job on Capitol Hill after Trump made him his AG pick, but then today, after starring down the barrel of his sexual assault allegations coming to light, he took his name out of the running for Trump's Cabinet, too. The schadenfreude is delicious!
"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's [justice department] must be in place and ready on Day 1," Gaetz wrote on X (formerly Twitter). And by "Washington scuffle," he means CNN confirming that the woman he allegedly had sex with when she was just 17 told the House ethics committee that there was a second sexual encounter and the New York Times reporting that Venmo transactions link Gaetz to women who allege he paid them for sex.
Not only did Gaetz quit his job as a Florida representative, but he preemptively withdrew from his term in the next Congress, which he just won in the November election. So now that he won't be attorney general, he can't even backtrack and try to get his old job back unless Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives him the green light. Oops.
Now, the internet is brutally roasting Gaetz for his creepy past and poor decision-making that has left him without a job. From the MeidasTouch Network joking that "Matt Gaetz had to drop out because the number of days since his nomination was quickly approaching 18" to someone quipping that "Attorney General Matt Gaetz has brought down his first and last sex criminal, Attorney General Matt Gaetz, we can't stop laughing!
