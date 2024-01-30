MAGA die-hard Matt Gaetz under investigation AGAIN for being a huge creep

Famously anti-LGBTQ+ Republican congressman Matt Gaetz finds himself at the center of a House Ethics Committee investigation AGAIN, this time for potential lobbying violations, illicit drug use, and connections to sex trafficking that involves a minor.

At this point, we should be side-eyeing every “family values” Republican since Gaetz is just another in a long line of conservatives who have been caught doing the very thing they claim to hate.

Last year, the Department of Justice declined to charge the Florida representative in its sex trafficking probe, but now the House Ethics Committee has reached out to witnesses and the DOJ for information, including to a woman whom Gaetz allegedly had sex with when she was underage.

The committee also contacted Gaetz’s former close friend Joel Greenberg, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges, saying he had not only had sex with an underage girl but also introduced her to other “adult men” who had sex with her while she was still a minor, LGBTQ+ Nation reports.

Greenberg previously provided the DOJ with “Venmo and Cash App transactions and thousands of photos and videos, as well as access to personal social media accounts,” according to ABC News.

Not only has Gaetz been at the center of a sex trafficking investigation for YEARS, but he was also the sole member of the House who voted no on the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act.

In light of what he is being accused of... let's just say the optics aren't great.

Gaetz has also tried to position himself as a fierce defender *eye roll* of children by trying to pass a bill that would allow prayer in public schools to counter the “far-left gender ideology” that schools are supposedly pushing, referring to LGBTQ+ people as “degenerate.”

It’s funny how someone who claims to want to protect children has been at the center of an investigation into sex trafficking and accused of having sex with a minor. Not funny, ha-ha, but the kind of hysterical laughter triggered by rage. Or is that just us?

And, of course, he's doing everything he can to avoid facing consequences like this investigation, going so far as to launch a vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House because Gaetz blamed him for reviving the investigation even though he publicly claimed it was due to policy disagreements, The DailyBeast reported.

Gaetz says he has been investigated almost the entire time he has been in Congress, but so far, he has evaded actual charges. We don’t have a lot of hope that hypocritical Republicans will ever be held accountable for their actions, but if Gaetz really did do what he's accused of it would make our year if this MAGA die-hard ended up in the clink.