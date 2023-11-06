House Speaker Mike Johnson Creeps On Teen Son’s Porn Usage & His Son Returns The Favor

Oh did you think newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson couldn’t be more creepy? Well, sad day for you, because the homophobic, anti-abortion, shady-AF-financials-having-congressman from the great state of Louisiana also has a very bizarre porn habit that involves his *checks notes* teen son.

In a clip from last year, resurfaced by X user @ReceiptMaven from an interview Johnson gave at Louisiana’s Cypress Baptist Church, he revealed that he and his son hold one another accountable for the content they access on their electronic devices. They do this by using the Covenant Eyes app, which generates a weekly report about what sinful content they might be consuming on the world wide web.

No one likes a narc. Just sayin’. Sorry, no one likes an “accountability partner.”

“He’s 17, so he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week,” explained Johnson. “If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice.

“I’m proud to tell you, my son has a clean slate,” he creepily bragged. Also: Sure, Jan.

For a mere $15 a month, Covenant Eyes uses AI to capture everything on a user’s screen and analyzes it for anything that would qualify as explicit. And according to Johnson, it’s very good at its job. “It’s really sensitive, it will pick up almost anything,” he said. “It looks for keywords, search terms, and images. It will send your ‘accountability partner’ a blurred picture of the image.”

Not only is that invasive, as the X user points out, but also potentially compromising for a sitting congressman to allow a third party access to surveil his electronic devices. “A US congressman is allowing a third-party tech company to scan all his electronic devices daily and uploading reports to his son about what he’s watching or not watching… who else is accessing that data?” wrote RecieptMaven.

According to reporting by Pink News, the app is not currently in compliance with US Privacy policies “including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act,” writes the publication.

In response to questions about this compliance, the developer of Covenant Eyes responded on its online forum that it was not seeking to meet compliance certification for various reasons and urged users to check its privacy policy before using the app.

So, creepy and compromising? Yeah, that’s not great.