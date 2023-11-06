Scroll To Top
Politics

House Speaker Mike Johnson Creeps On Teen Son’s Porn Usage & His Son Returns The Favor

House Speaker Mike Johnson Creeps On Teen Son’s Porn Usage & His Son Returns The Favor

House Speaker Mike Johnson
Shutterstock

It’s not creepy, It's accountability! Ahem.

rachiepants

Oh did you think newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson couldn’t be more creepy? Well, sad day for you, because the homophobic, anti-abortion, shady-AF-financials-having-congressman from the great state of Louisiana also has a very bizarre porn habit that involves his *checks notes* teen son.

In a clip from last year, resurfaced by X user @ReceiptMaven from an interview Johnson gave at Louisiana’s Cypress Baptist Church, he revealed that he and his son hold one another accountable for the content they access on their electronic devices. They do this by using the Covenant Eyes app, which generates a weekly report about what sinful content they might be consuming on the world wide web.

No one likes a narc. Just sayin’. Sorry, no one likes an “accountability partner.”

“He’s 17, so he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week,” explained Johnson. “If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice.

“I’m proud to tell you, my son has a clean slate,” he creepily bragged. Also: Sure, Jan.

For a mere $15 a month, Covenant Eyes uses AI to capture everything on a user’s screen and analyzes it for anything that would qualify as explicit. And according to Johnson, it’s very good at its job. “It’s really sensitive, it will pick up almost anything,” he said. “It looks for keywords, search terms, and images. It will send your ‘accountability partner’ a blurred picture of the image.”

Not only is that invasive, as the X user points out, but also potentially compromising for a sitting congressman to allow a third party access to surveil his electronic devices. “A US congressman is allowing a third-party tech company to scan all his electronic devices daily and uploading reports to his son about what he’s watching or not watching… who else is accessing that data?” wrote RecieptMaven.

According to reporting by Pink News, the app is not currently in compliance with US Privacy policies “including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act,” writes the publication.

In response to questions about this compliance, the developer of Covenant Eyes responded on its online forum that it was not seeking to meet compliance certification for various reasons and urged users to check its privacy policy before using the app.

So, creepy and compromising? Yeah, that’s not great.

PoliticsNewsSexTechnology
mike johnsonrepublican politicianhouse speakercovenant eyesadult content
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS QUEER CUTS NOV. 6-7 @ 6P ET/3P PT ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


You can also catch the films ON-DEMAND on our App starting Nov 8th.

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio