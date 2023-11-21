Scroll To Top
Politics

Ted Cruz Is OBSESSED With This Democrat's Junk, We See You Girl

Ted Cruz Is OBSESSED With This Democrat's Junk, We See You Girl

(L) Ted Cruz and (R) Eric Swalwell
Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Phil Pasquini/Shutterstock

The anti-gay Republican went on a conservative podcast where we kept talking about Rep. Eric Swalwell's package.

Who had Ted Cruz talking about California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s junk on their 2023 bingo card?

Recently the Texas Senator went on conservative commentator and former Newsmax host Benny Johnson’s podcast In The Arena to talk about how “wokeness” has destroyed Washington DC and how big brands like Bud Light and Target are supposedly targeting kids with the “transgender agenda.”

The two men rode around the city in a limo railing against progressives before the conversation turned to Swalwell, a Democratic representative and LGBTQ+ ally, and how well hung he may be, according to Queerty.

Cruz began ranting about the horrors of Target selling tuck-friendly swimsuits — ones that allow trans women, drag queens, and nonbinary folks to conceal their genitalia — and making the ludicrous claim that the store was was telling “two and three-year-old boys” to “tuck their genitals under to pretend that they’re girls.”

The Republican Senator may need to start tucking because his homophobia is showing!

After this anti-LGBTQ+ tirade, Johnson asked, “Do you think that Eric Swalwell wears a tuck-friendly swimsuit?”

Cruz answered, “He may be wearing one right now… to be fair in order to have a tuck-friendly swimsuit, you have to have something to tuck.”

Johnson laughed and made a joke about Swalwell being targeted by a suspected Chinese spy before Cruz said, “You’re going to get me into trouble for that! I’m just making an observation about anatomy. Let me be clear, I’m not a biologist so how can I know?”


When two super straight and definitely not penis-obsessed men spend this much time discussing other men’s junk you have to wonder if the call is coming from inside the house.

Johnson then posted a transcript of that portion of their conversation on X (formerly Twitter) and Swalwell responded in the best way possible.

The California lawmaker took a screenshot of Johnson’s post and wrote, “Nothing to see here. Just 2 anti-gay Republicans riding around on a Friday night in a prom limo talking about my…”

While there were plenty of conservatives jumping into his comment section to spew hate, Swalwell’s followers on the app were also quick to call out the absurdity of two unabashedly anti-LGBTQ+ men talking about another man’s bulge in the same breath as condemning Target for selling tuck-friendly swimsuits.

“Imagine thinking that posting about another man’s junk on social media is some kind of hetero-flex. Epic misfire,” one person wrote.

“What heterosexual male is this invested in the swimwear and genitalia of other men? Seems suspect to me,” another follower commented.

And our favorite comment because it skewers not just Johnson and Cruz, but also House Speaker Mike Johnson, who recently admitted that he and his teenage son are eachother’s porn “accountability partners” — yes, you read that correctly. “Maybe Johnson will ask Ted to become his new porn accountability partner? They deserve each other,” someone quipped.

Republicans spout hate all day long and while sometimes it feels unending and utterly exhausting, once in while they say something so ridiculous you can't help but laugh.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
ted cruzbenny johnsonin the arenapodcastanti-lgbtq+anti-transeric swalwellrepublicansconservatives
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS THE OUT100 SPECIAL 3 DAY MARATHON STARTING NOVEMBER 24TH!

Journey through the year’s influential Out100 – the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies – in a 1-hour television special spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world today.


WATCH & LIVESTREAM ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

AND ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL APP

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Out100 StreamOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

The 42 Celebrities Who Have Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Read Full Bio