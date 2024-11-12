The internet is roasting neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes for allegedly pooping his pants & we're cackling

vchal/Shutterstock; WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images
After white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes went viral for saying, “Your body, my choice,” and manically laughing like the disgusting misogynist he is while celebrating Donald Trump’s victory last week, a hilarious rumor started spreading that he used to poop his pants. A lot.
To be clear, we haven't seen the smoking gun, or rather the smoking tighty-whities in this case, but we are cracking up at the ALLEGED pants pooping — as is the rest of the internet.
Fuentes has been making headlines for years for praising Adolph Hitler, calling for a “holy war” against Jews, and saying, “All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory," the Texas Tribune reports. The proud incel who has said he wants to marry a 16-year-old because that’s “right when the milk is good” *shudders* corrupting the political rallying cry “my body, my choice” into “Your body, my choice. Forever” is so gross that we can’t help but laugh at his current misfortune.
The internet decided that Fuentes f—ked around, and now it was time for him to find out when they doxxed him — a term used to refer to the publishing of private information online — by releasing his home address and dunking on him for supposedly still living in his mother’s basement.
But the social media denizens weren’t done with him yet. Someone made a TikTok video claiming that they worked with Fuentes’ mom and found out that he used to poop his pants in high school. The rumor spread like wildfire, and soon someone on Reddit posted a statement saying that Fuentes pooped his pants while running a mile in high school and that he was so disliked people wouldn’t even accept free weed from him. Another person on x (formerly Twitter) backed this up, writing, “He crapped his shorts while running the mile in PE and nobody ever let him forget it. Thus, a villain was born.”
PRIDE hasn’t been able to confirm the veracity of this statement, but that hasn't stopped the internet with having a heyday with it.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Nick Fuentes being an ALLEGED poopy pants!