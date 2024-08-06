35 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump's CRINGE-WORTHY dancing to YMCA with a famous chair sniffer

In a lame attempt to court young voters, Former President Donald Trump was interviewed by right-wing streamer Adin Ross and did a deeply embarrassing dance to quite possibly the gayest song in history, and the internet can’t stop ROASTING him for it.
The unhinged hour-long interview with Ross — a conservative streamer Twitch banned after he made homophobic comments and who platformed white supremacist Nick Fuentes and known chair sniffer — was an embarrassment from start to finish, but the coup de grâce was the two men dancing (if you can even call it that) to “YMCA.”
You know, the original gay anthem sung by the gay band The Village People, with lyrics widely interpreted to be about gay cruising. Between this and Republicans’ misuse of anti-war songs like “Born in the USA,” “Fortunate Son,” and “American Woman,” and not understanding what Rage Against the Machine was raging against, we’re starting to believe that conservatives aren’t good at reading.
During the interview, because his MAGA cult has to kiss the ring and bring gifts as though Trump were a god and not a failed politician, Ross gave Trump a Rolex and a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped with the photo of Trump pumping his fist in the air after his ear got hurt and “Make America Great Again” emblazoned on the hood. And we all thought Cybertrucks couldn’t get any uglier.
The two men did their ridiculously bad dance in front of the hideous MAGA-themed Cybertruck, which is a fully electric car, something Trump and Republicans usually claim to hate. Make it make sense!
“YMCA” already has a dance that goes with it, but instead, Trump did his standard weird dance where he pumps his fists like he’s choking two men’s chickens while Ross seemed to follow along. The dancing is so bad that it’s not just cringe-inducing; it will make you feel the need to wash your eyes out with bleach — a helpful health tip Trump would probably endorse, considering he suggested people should inject themselves with bleach to get rid of Covid.
The clip of Trump dancing is currently making the rounds on social media and has been dunking on his awful dancing all day. From making fun of Trump for not understanding he’s dancing to a gay song to roasting him for the lewd hand gestures he makes while dancing to writing, “If Trump danced like that as Studio 54, it’s no wonder he had to pay escorts,” people ran to X to make fun of the MAGA leader.
