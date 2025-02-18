Internet reacts to plane crashes by imagining Pete Buttigieg as a superhero and MAGA is furious

A record number of planes have crashed in the U.S. since President Donald Trump took office, and while MAGA wants to blame former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the internet is calling him a superhero.

Since Trump took office less than two months ago, there have already been five airplane crashes, and while the MAGA leader has blamed the Biden Administration and DEI hires (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and current the more likely culprit are the changes the Trump administration has made to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Since taking office on January 20, the White House has fired “less than 400” of the 45,000 FAA employees, according to current Transpiration Secretary Sean Duffy, who has blamed his predecessor for the steep increase in the number of plane crashes despite no longer being in office, The Independent reports.

Buttigieg called out Duffy, posting, “How many FAA personnel were just fired? What positions? And why?”

His post came after it was announced that a Delta Airlines flight crashed upside down in Toronto, injuring 18 of the 80 passengers. This was just the latest in a handful of disastrous plane crashes that have taken place since Trump took office last month. Two pilots were ejected when a military flight in San Diego crashed in the bay late last week, 67 people were killed on January 29 when a military helicopter collided with an American Eagle Flight near Reagan National Airport, at least one person was killed when a small plane veered off the runway in Arizona and crashed into another plane, 10 people were killed when a commuter flight in Alaska crashes, and the wing of a Japan Airlines plane hit the tail of a Delta Airlines flight while taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on February 6, LGBTQ+ Nation reports. Duffy responded by blaming Buttigieg for the failing FAA system, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that he didn’t “address the air traffic controller shortage” or update the “World War II-era air traffic control system” and accused him of treating the department like a “slush fund.” “Mayor Pete chose to use this amazing department—that is so critical to America’s success—as a slush fund for the green new scam and environmental justice nonsense,” Duffy posted. “Not to mention that over 90% of the workforce under his leadership were working from home - including him. The building was empty!”

But people across the internet are portraying Buttigieg as a superhero who was single-handedly keeping airplanes in the air. According to WVTM 13 , prior to the start of Trump’s second term, there hadn’t been a lethal plane crash in the U.S. since 2019, when a PenAir Flight crashed, killing one person.

While Republicans are busy blaming Buttigieg — who is no longer the head of the transpiration department — and DEI hires, this influx of plane crashes has inspired countless memes of Buttigieg. ”You gotta be f—king kidding me. Apparently, Pete Buttigieg held together space and time through sheer force of will,” one person wrote on X, while others imagined Buttigieg as Superman, Spiderman, and other superheroes holding planes in the air all by himself. Keep scrolling to see the funniest memes of Super Pete Buttigieg!

"Pete Buttigieg keeping the planes in the sky for the last 4 years:"

"Pete Buttigieg the past 4 years:"

"ANOTHER plane crash under Trump. Pete Buttigieg up until the day before Trump took office::"

"pete buttigieg in the shadows for the last 4 years:"

"Mr. Pete keeping all the planes in air through sheer force of will"

"You gotta be fucking kidding me. Apparently, Pete Buttigieg held together space and time through sheer force of will."

"This is what Pete Buttigieg was doing as Secretary of Transportation, apparently."

"Pete Buttegieg for the last four years....whenever any plane, train or truck started to look dodgy..."

"How Pete Buttigieg was keeping those planes in the sky"

"Pete Buttigieg holding up every single air craft in the US while he was Transportation Secretary"

"Damn. Gay Mayor Pete was really keeping those planes in the sky with his bare hands."

"Planes weren’t falling out of the sky or crashing into each other when Joe and Mayor Pete were in charge. Just saying."

"No planes crashed under Mayor Pete. Get gay. It saves lives."

"Shit was NOT crashing with Sec. Pete Buttigieg in office"