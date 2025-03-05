Watch Pete Buttigieg roast Donald Trump for his tragically 'small'...well you know

Republicans on social media are riding a high after President Donald Trump’s presidential address despite it being filled with outright lies, gross exaggerations, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, and a bizarre slip-up about “transgender mice," but Pete Buttigieg was quick to cut him down to size.

The gay former secretary of transportation made a comment about how “small” Trump is while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertafter the speech ended on March 4 that will have even the most stoic political ones junky laughing.

“Let’s remember, despite what you heard tonight, [Trump] came in with just under 50 per cent of the vote,” Buttigieg said in his interview with Colbert. “He won, I’m not disputing that. But the smallest popular vote margin since Nixon.”

Then he added, “I wonder how he feels about something that important being that small in his case.”