Watch Pete Buttigieg roast Donald Trump for his tragically 'small'...well you know

Republicans on social media are riding a high after President Donald Trump’s presidential address despite it being filled with outright lies, gross exaggerations, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, and a bizarre slip-up about “transgender mice," but Pete Buttigieg was quick to cut him down to size.
The gay former secretary of transportation made a comment about how “small” Trump is while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertafter the speech ended on March 4 that will have even the most stoic political ones junky laughing.
“Let’s remember, despite what you heard tonight, [Trump] came in with just under 50 per cent of the vote,” Buttigieg said in his interview with Colbert. “He won, I’m not disputing that. But the smallest popular vote margin since Nixon.”
Then he added, “I wonder how he feels about something that important being that small in his case.”
And just to drive the point home, Colbert responded, “To be smaller than Tricky Dick gives one pause, I would say.”
Being made fun of for his…size deficiencies is nothing new for Trump. Marco Rubio dunked on how small his hands are in comparison to his height by saying, “I wonder how he feels about something that important being that small in his case,” which led to a hilarious bit on Saturday Night Live that made fun of his tiny hands.
Just last year at the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama joked about Trump’s “obsession with crowd sizes,” while making a hand gesture that made it clear that he thought Trump was really obsessed with the “size” of something else.
And don't forget the time Stormy Daniels said his package looked like a diminutive video game character. “I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f—ked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” she wrote in her memoir, comparing Trump’s sad member to the video game character Toad. “It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly,” she continued, “he didn’t share that opinion.” She really went scorched earth with that one, and we love it!
Buttigieg, who made history in 2020 as the first openly LGBTQ+ person to ever hold a full-time cabinet position, also critiqued Trump’s speech for focusing on all of the wrong things.
“The State of the Union, I think, is really confused about why our leaders are talking about renaming things on a map instead of getting the price of eggs down,” he said. “Classic Trump, right?