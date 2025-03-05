Search form

Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch Pete Buttigieg roast Donald Trump for his tragically 'small'...well you know

Watch Pete Buttigieg roast Donald Trump for his tragically 'small'...well you know

Donald Trump and Pete Buttigieg
Chip Smodevilla/Shutterstock; Andrew Cline/Shutterstock

From left: Donald Trump and Pete Buttigieg

You know what they say about people with small hands!

Republicans on social media are riding a high after President Donald Trump’s presidential address despite it being filled with outright lies, gross exaggerations, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, and a bizarre slip-up about “transgender mice," but Pete Buttigieg was quick to cut him down to size.

The gay former secretary of transportation made a comment about how “small” Trump is while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertafter the speech ended on March 4 that will have even the most stoic political ones junky laughing.

“Let’s remember, despite what you heard tonight, [Trump] came in with just under 50 per cent of the vote,” Buttigieg said in his interview with Colbert. “He won, I’m not disputing that. But the smallest popular vote margin since Nixon.”

Then he added, “I wonder how he feels about something that important being that small in his case.”

And just to drive the point home, Colbert responded, “To be smaller than Tricky Dick gives one pause, I would say.”

Being made fun of for his…size deficiencies is nothing new for Trump. Marco Rubio dunked on how small his hands are in comparison to his height by saying, “I wonder how he feels about something that important being that small in his case,” which led to a hilarious bit on Saturday Night Live that made fun of his tiny hands.

Just last year at the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama joked about Trump’s “obsession with crowd sizes,” while making a hand gesture that made it clear that he thought Trump was really obsessed with the “size” of something else.

And don't forget the time Stormy Daniels said his package looked like a diminutive video game character. “I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f—ked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” she wrote in her memoir, comparing Trump’s sad member to the video game character Toad. “It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly,” she continued, “he didn’t share that opinion.” She really went scorched earth with that one, and we love it!

Buttigieg, who made history in 2020 as the first openly LGBTQ+ person to ever hold a full-time cabinet position, also critiqued Trump’s speech for focusing on all of the wrong things.

“The State of the Union, I think, is really confused about why our leaders are talking about renaming things on a map instead of getting the price of eggs down,” he said. “Classic Trump, right?

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsEntertainment
donald trumppete buttigiegpoliticsstephen colbertthe late showthe late show with stephen colbert
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio