Kellyanne Conway, who served as former President Donald Trump's senior counselor while he was in office, was dragged on social media this morning after trying to insult liberals.

While on Fox News' Outnumbered on Wednesday, Conway took a potshot at Democrats, claiming that the Left is obsessed with January 6th and can't get enough abortions.

"I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th," Conway said. "The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion."

Gurl, bye.

Kellyanne: I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. pic.twitter.com/fffuat7BVR — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023 Conway was derisively mocking important issues Democrats have been fighting for. When you're part of a political party whose sole purpose seems to be stripping people of their rights, it may be hard to understand why liberals care about women's right to choose and the destruction of both the planet and our democracy. People were quick to jump on X (formerly Twitter) to ruthlessly mock Trump's lap dog for her insulting and out-of-touch jabs. Luckily, instead of responding to her "joke" as though she were a serious person—she's not—gay California Rep. Robert Garcia dropped the perfect one-liner. "Wow I literally did all of this yesterday," he posted alongside a clip of Conway's weak attempt at humor.

wow I literally did all of this yesterday. https://t.co/fCBAnECTt9 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) December 20, 2023 Trust a gay to have us cackling! Meidas Touch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski called out Conway for her gross comments. "Most people have to try really hard to be this reprehensible, but I think it comes naturally to her," he wrote. And Independent correspondent Eric Garcia pointed out Conway's despicable past, "Man, I'm old enough to remember when Kellyanne Conway used to coach Republican men not to sound like absolute pigs when talking about abortion to women." Another X user quipped," God dammit. I slept in late and I missed my abortion this morning! Now I'm gonna have to have two of them tomorrow. BTW... does anyone have an extension cord for my electric car? My cat chewed through the last one." Conway was on Fox News to criticize the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to ban Trump from the state's Republican primary in 2024 because of his actions on the January 6th storming of the Capitol, Newsweekreported. And the award for best Trump a** kisser goes to Kellyanne Conway! Keep scrolling to see that most hilarious response to Conway's unfunny comments.

God dammit. I slept in late and I missed my abortion this morning! Now I'm gonna have to have two of them tomorrow.

BTW... does anyone have an extension cord for my electric car? My cat chewed through the last one. pic.twitter.com/uyznfU5CpZ — MajorHighTide (@BeauChandler12) December 20, 2023

Kellyanne’s thoughts are as irrelevant today as they were yesterday. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) December 20, 2023

Yeah, I get up every morning, have my coffee, then go get an abortion. Just like this nitwit says



After that, I go hug a tree & then I pick up my daily Soros check. I mean, because, who doesn't — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) December 20, 2023

This might be the dumbest statement ever made on Fox News.



And we all know that's REALLY saying something. — No Dem Left Behind (@NoDemLeftBehind) December 20, 2023

We also smoke weed and gamble. — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) December 20, 2023

Yes, every morning; I wake up, get my coffee, get in my EV, and go get an abortion.



I thought I could stop after menopause, but I'm a Democrat so it's just something I have to do—every—damn—day. — — • 𝗖 𝗛 𝗘 𝗘 𝗞 𝗬 • — (@andreagail_k) December 20, 2023

January 6, 2021 will be in every history book and imbedded in our minds forever. Kellyanne Conway’s cavalier attitude is quite repulsive. The electric car and abortion comment is so low class. — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) December 20, 2023

Kellyanne wakes up every morning wondering whether she should wear her pointed hat and red armband or not. — Harris Peskin for democracy (@HarrisPeskin) December 20, 2023