Watch Trump & Kushner get called out for corruption by Rep. Robert Garcia while we LAUGH

Democrats have long known that Donald Trump and his offspring used his position of power to line their own pockets. Now they have more proof, and California Representative Robert Garcia will not let anyone forget it.

In a video Garcia posted to social media, the out-gay politician speaks in front of the House, saying that Donald Trump and his family — especially the Kushners — have "participated in the largest presidential grift in history."

Garcia's criticism of the former president and his family stems from Jared Kushner accepting a $2 billion investment from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his private equity fund, Affinity Partners, six months after he resigned from his role in the White House in January 2021.