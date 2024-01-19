Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch Trump & Kushner get called out for corruption by Rep. Robert Garcia while we LAUGH

Watch Trump & Kushner get called out for corruption by Rep. Robert Garcia while we LAUGH

Donald Trump and Robert Garcia
Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock; Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock

The gay congressman is making waves in the House by speaking truth to power and we're here for it!

Democrats have long known that Donald Trump and his offspring used his position of power to line their own pockets. Now they have more proof, and California Representative Robert Garcia will not let anyone forget it.

In a video Garcia posted to social media, the out-gay politician speaks in front of the House, saying that Donald Trump and his family — especially the Kushners — have "participated in the largest presidential grift in history."

Garcia's criticism of the former president and his family stems from Jared Kushner accepting a $2 billion investment from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his private equity fund, Affinity Partners, six months after he resigned from his role in the White House in January 2021.

Suspicion has been raised that Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former senior advisor, received the vast sum as part of a quid pro quo.

Did we really think that vampiric hanger-on was doing anything other than trading favors for cash?

In his speech, Garcia said that the House Oversight Committee — which he is a part of — has written a report, "White House for Sale: How Princes, Prime Ministers, and Premiers Paid Off President Trump," which alleges that while in office Trump violated the foreign emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, Newsweek reports.

"We have records of 20 foreign governments funding millions through Trump properties and into Donald Trump's pockets while he was president, all in violation of the U.S. Constitution, and this is just the tip of the iceberg," Garcia said on the House floor while standing next to a blown up photo of the Kushners with the Crown Prince.

So many politicians dance around the topic of Trump's abundant crimes; it's satisfying to watch someone call them out in such plain language.

"We've only been able to access payments and illegal gifts from four Trump properties. Trump owns hundreds of properties and businesses, and despite the attempted coverups, we can still prove that Trump and Jared Kushner were making national security decisions while he and his family were getting bribes paid by the same foreign powers," the 42-year-old congressman continued.

If the speeches in the House of Representatives are this biting, we may have to start watching C–SPAN more often!

Then, Garcia closed by calling out the Trumps for what they are — the mafia disguised as politicians. "We've been raising the alarm on this issue over and over," he said. "The corruption is unacceptable, and we must hold the Trump crime family accountable."

We love to see queer people in politics speaking truth to power and refusing to back down!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
robert garciarepresentative robert garciadonald trumpjared kushnerrepublicansemoluments clausepoliticsdemocrathouse oversight committeevideocorruption
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio