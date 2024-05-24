MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene was ROASTED by Robert Garcia using funny 'Drag Race' GIF

Out gay Representative Robert Garcia just proved once again that he is the funniest member of Congress with his latest dunk on his Republican colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The Georgia congresswoman has spent the entirety of her political career saying idiotic things, repeating dangerous conspiracy theories, and spewing anti-LGBTQ+ hate. Despite this, she’s not held accountable by Democrats nearly as frequently as she deserves.
But that's where Garcia comes in since he has a history of using hilarious pop culture references to roast Republicans. This time, the sassy Democrat used a RuPaul’s Drag Race GIF to destroy MTG in the most hilarious way possible.
“me everytime Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to qoute the constitution in a committee hearing,” Garcia wrote on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, alongside a GIF of Drag Race star Roxxxy Andrews entering the Werk Room, pulling off her sunglasses, and saying, “Baby, you can’t read.”
As Ru says, reading is fundamental, but clearly, Greene skipped that part in school, while Garcia has been honing his skills for years.
It’s hard to say what committee hearing session Garcia is referencing because Greene is constantly acting the fool on Capitol Hill. But this read will go down in history as one of the best uses of a Drag Race GIF ever.
Now, is it unfortunate that Garcia misspelled two words while making fun of Greene for her lack of literacy skills? Yes, yes, it is. But we’ll overlook it since the joke is so funny and because seeing Marge get roasted may be our new kink.
This isn’t the first time Garcia has used a reality TV reference to clown on a Republican. During a House Oversight Committee session in January, the California congressman repeated an infamous quote from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to call out Trump.
“What do we have as Democrats?” he said about a damning report showing that Trump received $78 million in foreign payments while president without congressional approval. “We have receipts, proof, a timeline, screenshots.”
Garcia is clearly just as much of a reality TV addict as the rest of us — we see you, Robert — because he also posted a GIF of Drag Race’s Adore Delano sipping a drink when he won a Thirsty Award from Politico.
Republicans are the WORST, but knowing there are people like Garcia in office to hold them to account in such a funny — and relatable — way makes us breathe a little easier!