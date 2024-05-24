MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene was ROASTED by Robert Garcia using funny 'Drag Race' GIF

Out gay Representative Robert Garcia just proved once again that he is the funniest member of Congress with his latest dunk on his Republican colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Georgia congresswoman has spent the entirety of her political career saying idiotic things, repeating dangerous conspiracy theories, and spewing anti-LGBTQ+ hate. Despite this, she’s not held accountable by Democrats nearly as frequently as she deserves.

But that's where Garcia comes in since he has a history of using hilarious pop culture references to roast Republicans. This time, the sassy Democrat used a RuPaul’s Drag Race GIF to destroy MTG in the most hilarious way possible.

“me everytime Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to qoute the constitution in a committee hearing,” Garcia wrote on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, alongside a GIF of Drag Race star Roxxxy Andrews entering the Werk Room, pulling off her sunglasses, and saying, “Baby, you can’t read.”

me everytime Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to qoute the constitution in a committee hearing pic.twitter.com/R0TIvr8Akw — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) May 23, 2024 As Ru says, reading is fundamental, but clearly, Greene skipped that part in school, while Garcia has been honing his skills for years. It’s hard to say what committee hearing session Garcia is referencing because Greene is constantly acting the fool on Capitol Hill. But this read will go down in history as one of the best uses of a Drag Race GIF ever.