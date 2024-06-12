20 FUNNIEST reactions to Stormy Daniels' RUTHLESS description of Trump's *ahem* member

Stormy Daniels is making headlines once again today after going on a podcast and calling Donald Trump’s penis “unique and horrifying.”
On Tuesday, The Daily Mail released a trailer for their new podcast Everything I Know About Me, where Daniels confided that she gave a vivid description of the former president’s penis to prove her story about the tryst she had with him, the Huffington Post reports.
“Describing his unique and horrifying penis was the only way to really prove that I had seen it,” Daniels said.
Trump was recently convicted on 34 felony counts stemming from a hush-money payment the MAGA leader paid Daniels to keep quiet about their affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Her testimony at trial may have helped to convict Trump, considering how cutting her remarks were. Daniels seems to have a unique ability to call his manhood into question while barely lifting a finger. During the trial, she implied Trump is a one-pump chump, calling the sex “brief.”
Related: Donald J. Trump found guilty in hush money trial on ALL counts, officially a felon
This podcast appearance is far from the first time Daniels has talked about Trump’s, ahem downstairs area. Her memoir Full Disclosure described it as having a “huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool.”
“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f—ked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” she wrote, comparing Trump’s sad member to the video game character Toad. “It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly,” she continued, “he didn’t share that opinion.” She really went scorched earth with that one, and we love it!
On top of the hush-money payment, Daniels should have gotten hazard pay for dealing with all of that.
Her latest podcast appearance prompted some genuinely hilarious reactions. “Thanks for taking one for the team, Stormy.”
Normally, we’d say we never want to hear another word about what Trump has inside his pants, but between the internet’s hilarious reactions and our love of watching Trump cut down to size, we might change our minds!
Keep scrolling for the funniest reactions to Daniels talking about Trump’s “unique and horrifying” penis.