15 of Stormy Daniels' most RUTHLESS quotes that prove she suffers ZERO fools

Stormy Daniels has made waves over the last several years ever since coming forward and alleging that she not only had a brief affair with Donald Trump back in 2006, but that his former special counsel, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 a decade later to keep quiet about it ahead of the presidential election.

Trump is currently making history as the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges, facing down 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records—colloquially referred to as his hush money trial. Daniels is testifying, as one of the prosecutors' claims is that Trump reimbursed Cohen for his payment to her and subsequently buried those payments by logging them as legal expenses for the Trump Organization.

As such, the adult film star is once again making headlines for sharing her story and standing up against Trump. And we're commending that by sharing some of her greatest quotes over the years, from this trial and beyond.

I feel the most powerful when someone tries to take my power or belittle me or insult me and it doesn’t work. I’ve sort of taken all their power away from them. — The Cut

“We really need to find solidarity, and we really need to speak up and not be silenced and support each other. It would be deafening if every person used their voice and spoke up it would just be so loud that we couldn’t be ignored.” — PRIDE.com

On her legal name: "The only people who call me Stephanie are my mother and the IRS and I hate them both." — The Guardian

On bisexual erasure: "Anybody with half a brain can go back and see plenty of videos of me with women. 20 years ago, my girlfriend from right out of high school has been very vocal about the fact that she got to date Stormy Daniels. This is not a secret. It's not something that was orchestrated or invented as a PR stunt for [The Love of DILFs]. So if you think that you're an ignorant, go fuck yourself anyway. But I like to be that voice. I feel like you hear a lot about the gay men and the straight women or straight men and the stuff, but there's not a lot of the truly bisexual women and men.... because we are sort of silenced." — The Advocate Channel

On why you need to vote... period: "The Trump supporters, they're going to vote. And by our complacency, we are doing more harm…. Don't look at your vote as an endorsement of a candidate that you're not really in love with. Think of it as a shot against one that is absolutely evil and will do harm to your community." — The Advocate Channel

On sex with Trump: "The worst 90 seconds of my life." — The Guardian

On going to Trump's hotel room: "He was wearing pajama pants. And I was like, 'Ha, does Mr. Hefner know that you stole his outfit?' I was actually really mean to him." — In Touch Weekly

On what Trump said before they had sex: "He was like, 'Wow, you— you are special. You remind me of my daughter.'" — 60 Minutes

On whether she was attracted to Trump: "Would you be?" — In Touch Weekly

On sex with Trump (again): "I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart." — 60 Minutes

On continuing to talk to Trump: "I wanted to maintain that sort of relationship because the chance to be on The Apprentice was still up in the air. It would have been a great thing." — CNN

On seeing Trump after they had sex: "He made me sit and watch an entire documentary about shark attacks." — 60 Minutes

On telling her story: "I won't give up because I'm telling the truth. And I kind of don't even know if it matters anymore."

On whether she has a message for Trump: "Karma will always bite you in the ass." — In Touch Weekly