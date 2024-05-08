Scroll To Top
Politics

15 of Stormy Daniels' most RUTHLESS quotes that prove she suffers ZERO fools

15 of Stormy Daniels' most RUTHLESS quotes that prove she suffers ZERO fools

Stormy Daniels
Shutterstock

Don't come for Stormy unless she sends for YOU.

rachelkiley

Stormy Daniels has made waves over the last several years ever since coming forward and alleging that she not only had a brief affair with Donald Trump back in 2006, but that his former special counsel, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 a decade later to keep quiet about it ahead of the presidential election.

Trump is currently making history as the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges, facing down 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records—colloquially referred to as his hush money trial. Daniels is testifying, as one of the prosecutors' claims is that Trump reimbursed Cohen for his payment to her and subsequently buried those payments by logging them as legal expenses for the Trump Organization.

As such, the adult film star is once again making headlines for sharing her story and standing up against Trump. And we're commending that by sharing some of her greatest quotes over the years, from this trial and beyond.

I feel the most powerful when someone tries to take my power or belittle me or insult me and it doesn’t work. I’ve sort of taken all their power away from them. — The Cut

“We really need to find solidarity, and we really need to speak up and not be silenced and support each other. It would be deafening if every person used their voice and spoke up it would just be so loud that we couldn’t be ignored.” — PRIDE.com

On her legal name:

"The only people who call me Stephanie are my mother and the IRS and I hate them both." — The Guardian

On bisexual erasure: 

"Anybody with half a brain can go back and see plenty of videos of me with women. 20 years ago, my girlfriend from right out of high school has been very vocal about the fact that she got to date Stormy Daniels. This is not a secret. It's not something that was orchestrated or invented as a PR stunt for [The Love of DILFs]. So if you think that you're an ignorant, go fuck yourself anyway. But I like to be that voice. I feel like you hear a lot about the gay men and the straight women or straight men and the stuff, but there's not a lot of the truly bisexual women and men.... because we are sort of silenced." — The Advocate Channel

On why you need to vote... period: 

"The Trump supporters, they're going to vote. And by our complacency, we are doing more harm…. Don't look at your vote as an endorsement of a candidate that you're not really in love with. Think of it as a shot against one that is absolutely evil and will do harm to your community." — The Advocate Channel

On sex with Trump:

"The worst 90 seconds of my life." — The Guardian

On going to Trump's hotel room:

"He was wearing pajama pants. And I was like, 'Ha, does Mr. Hefner know that you stole his outfit?' I was actually really mean to him." — In Touch Weekly

On what Trump said before they had sex:

"He was like, 'Wow, you— you are special. You remind me of my daughter.'" — 60 Minutes

On whether she was attracted to Trump:

"Would you be?" — In Touch Weekly

On sex with Trump (again):

"I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart." — 60 Minutes

On continuing to talk to Trump:

"I wanted to maintain that sort of relationship because the chance to be on The Apprentice was still up in the air. It would have been a great thing." — CNN

On seeing Trump after they had sex:

"He made me sit and watch an entire documentary about shark attacks." — 60 Minutes

On telling her story:

"I won't give up because I'm telling the truth. And I kind of don't even know if it matters anymore."

On whether she has a message for Trump:

"Karma will always bite you in the ass." — In Touch Weekly

One final thought... 

"Fuck Trump." — The Washington Post

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
PoliticsEntertainmentNews
donald trumphush money trialmichael cohenstormy daniels
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio