Scroll To Top
Politics

Gaysplaining the Trump hush-money trial and how Stormy Daniels is involved

Gaysplaining the Trump hush-money trial and how Stormy Daniels is involved

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Shutterstock

We're hoping the For the Love of DILFs host kicks Trump's butt at trial!

Yesterday’s big news was that a judge denied Donald Trump’s attempts to exclude evidence in his upcoming criminal trial in New York — you know, one of the MANY trials the MAGA leader is facing.

We love anytime anyone tells Trump no, but what exactly is Trump being charged with in the hush money trial, and how is adult film mogul Stormy Daniels involved?

Why is Trump on trial this time?

In the final weeks of the 2016 election — otherwise known as the before times — Trump was getting antsy about his chances of beating Hilary Clinton if his affairs and poor treatment of women came to light. So he got his lawyer to pay off the two women he’d had affairs with to keep them quiet.

Then, if that slimy behavior wasn’t enough, fraudulent business records were created to cover up the alleged criminal conduct. Now, he’s about to head to trial, where Trump is facing a whopping 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

How is Stormy Daniels involved?

Back in 2006, when former adult film star Stormy Daniels was in her 20s and Trump was in his 60s, the two had an affair. Age-gap relationships can be hot, but yuck!

To keep that info on the down low, Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 through a shell corporation for her silence, according to the Associated Press.

The prosecutors want Daniels’ to testify about the hush-money payments, which is smart because if you want someone to spill the tea on the stand, you pick someone who far less outspoken (and frankly super brave) than Daniels.

Trump’s lawyers tried to get Daniels’ testimony excluded from the trial, but yesterday, the judge ruled against them, basically saying, “In your dreams!”

Why is Michael Cohen part of the trial?

Not only did Cohen pay off Daniels, but he also paid $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal through the publisher of the tabloid the National Enquirer, who also killed McDougal’s story so it wouldn’t come to light.

But that’s not all because a slimy lawyer has to get paid, too. Cohen was paid $420,000, including a $60,000 bonus. Looks like we got into the wrong business because, apparently, being a terrible human being pays really well.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges, lying to Congress, among other crimes for which he got three years in prison. But because things work differently for the wealthy, he only spent 13 1/2 months behind bars and a year and a half in home confinement.

Trump’s lawyers tried to argue that Cohen has a history of lying, so his testimony should be excluded from the trial. That’s rich coming from the legal team of the biggest liar around.

Luckily, Judge Juan Merchan is more intelligent than that and rejected their argument.


What are the Access Hollywood tapes, and what did the judge rule?

On Monday, the judge also ruled that the infamous Access Hollywood tapes — the ones where Trump was real gross and bragged about how he gropes women — can’t be played during the trial, but prosecutors can bring them up to talk about Trump’s fear of how the video footage would impact his bid for president.

Although we’d be shocked if there was a single person in America who hasn’t heard Trump say he was going to “grab them by the p***y.”

The TLDR

Trump was worried he wouldn’t win the 2016 election if all of his bad behavior came to light, so he paid off a bunch of people, and now a judge says the people involved can testify against him. Score one for justice!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
donald trumpfor the love of dilfsmichael cohenpoliticsstormy danielsaccess hollywood tapesdonald trump trialformer presidentgaysplaininghush money trialnewstrial
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio