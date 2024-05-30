He was found guilty, baby!

We never thought we’d see it actually happen, but Donald Trump just became the very first former president to ever be convicted of felony crimes, and now we feel like celebrating!

On Thursday, the jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in an attempt to hide hush-money payments he had made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

BREAKING:



Melania spotted after the guilty #verdict.#TrumpTrialThursday pic.twitter.com/nvWCYwzPoi — Christian Greco (@ChristGrec) May 30, 2024 Considering how many times Trump has managed to use his money and influence to evade justice in the past, many people never thought he would face any consequences for his crimes. Whether it was the documentation the prosecutors provided, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony, or Daniels’ ability to tell her story honestly while destroying Trump with her biting humor, Trump is finally being held accountable for trying to subvert the American electoral process by intentionally covering up information voters deserved to know.

The internet can be a dark, horrifying place sometimes, but today, it’s gifting us pure gold in the form of an endless slew of hilarious memes about this once-in-a-lifetime verdict—or it would be once-in-a-lifetime if Trump didn’t have other trials looming ahead. There is no shortage of laughs, from memes joking about Melania being ecstatic about the verdict to ones congratulating Daniels on a job well done to jokes about Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton celebrating. Keep scrolling to see the hilarious memes and jokes about Trump’s verdict!

‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 felony counts. pic.twitter.com/9PuYnLAaNb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 30, 2024

TRUMP IS GUILTY LMAO LOCK HIM UP #verdict pic.twitter.com/j5Ua1WiF7K — Bradley 🦋 (@bradleyberdecia) May 30, 2024

Everyone rushing to Twitter to see the verdict on Donald Trump's criminal trial #DonaldTrump #Trump #Verdict pic.twitter.com/llgknTCVWE — WOLVES IN 7 (@Wolves__JJ) May 30, 2024

Every Donald Trump supporter finding out hes guilty on all 34 accounts #DonaldTrump #Trump #Verdict pic.twitter.com/xaAMzlhqBi — Missing ₉⁹₉ (@itsMissxng) May 30, 2024

GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vDUgEfQJ9h — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 30, 2024

THEY FOUND TRUMP GUILTY pic.twitter.com/Xy9ZD5YmVi — Vincent Martella (@vince_martella) May 30, 2024

I don't live far from the courthouse. There's a helicopter flying overhead.



When the #verdict was read, you could hear people in apartments screaming "Woohoo!" "Yes!" and "Fuck that guy!" Outside my window, people are high-fiving in the street. — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 30, 2024

Your "King" has been GUILTY on ALL on 34 counts.



He's a racist, an insurrectionist, a xenophobe, misogynist, liar, theif, a punk, loser and many other foul things.



Fuck him and #MAGAtoo. #Verdict #Trump pic.twitter.com/6Du9FKYZ6t — GC4* (@GodzChild4eva) May 30, 2024

I mean, there’s still the sentencing… the other trials… further indictments… the electoral rejection… etc…#verdict justice Alvin Bragg Jury There is a god Count 1 Teflon don THIRTY FOUR NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW Law and Order Fox News Appeal #Trump #LockHimUp Sentencing) pic.twitter.com/NCBom2i9DM — Harmon Dash (@dashingharmon) May 30, 2024