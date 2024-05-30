He was found guilty, baby!
We never thought we’d see it actually happen, but Donald Trump just became the very first former president to ever be convicted of felony crimes, and now we feel like celebrating!
On Thursday, the jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in an attempt to hide hush-money payments he had made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.
Considering how many times Trump has managed to use his money and influence to evade justice in the past, many people never thought he would face any consequences for his crimes. Whether it was the documentation the prosecutors provided, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony, or Daniels’ ability to tell her story honestly while destroying Trump with her biting humor, Trump is finally being held accountable for trying to subvert the American electoral process by intentionally covering up information voters deserved to know.
The internet can be a dark, horrifying place sometimes, but today, it’s gifting us pure gold in the form of an endless slew of hilarious memes about this once-in-a-lifetime verdict—or it would be once-in-a-lifetime if Trump didn’t have other trials looming ahead.
There is no shortage of laughs, from memes joking about Melania being ecstatic about the verdict to ones congratulating Daniels on a job well done to jokes about Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton celebrating.
Keep scrolling to see the hilarious memes and jokes about Trump’s verdict!