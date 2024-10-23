25 HILARIOUS reactions to GROSS photo of Trump making out with Tulsi Gabbard's nose

It's giving us the ick!
Donald Trump grosses us out on the daily, but last night he made the internet’s stomach turn when he had an awkward moment with former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard that resulted in him making out with her nose.
In a truly pathetic move, the political opportunist is kissing up to Trump — literally — and throwing the Democratic Party under the bus for proximity to power. And it’s just icky.
Gabbard ran for the Democratic presidential primaries back in 2020, but now 4 years later, she took to the stage at Trump’s rally in Greensboro, N.C., on October 22 to announce she’s joining the Republican Party. In a photo that is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter), the ex-president and ex-congresswoman shared a bizarre kiss that made the collective internet’s skin crawl. You’d think Trump would learn to keep his hands to himself, considering he was roasted for being too touchy-feely with alt-right provocateur and unapologetic racist Laura Loomer.
A photo of the weird nose-to-mouth make-out sesh the MAGA leader shared with Gabbard was posted to X by Mike Sington with the caption, “Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump in the worst rom-com ever” and the internet ran with it. From jokes about Trump’s terrible breath to people saying that he mistook Gabbard for “his girlfriend Laura Loomer” to someone quipping that she must have hit rock bottom, the internet is dragging both of them while we sit back, eat popcorn, and enjoy the show.
We’re less than two weeks out before the election, and with Dick Cheney and Anthony Scaramucci (among a slew of other staunch Republicans) endorsing Harris and Gabbard turning to the Dark Side, the world feels topsy turvy. But that’s why we’re so thankful the internet is full of hilarious people who keep us laughing through the pain by dunking on Republicans.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to the weirdest kiss ever!