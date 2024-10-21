These 25 BRUTAL reactions to Trump fake working at a CLOSED McDonald's have us HOWLING

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
We're just over two weeks out from the presidential election and Donald Trump is acting a fool again. Shocker.
On Sunday, in a bizarre bid to make himself more relatable and continue his inane claim that Kamala Harris never worked in a McDonald's like she has told voters, Trump donned an apron and handed out orders to customers at the fast food behemoth.
But it turns out the whole thing was a staged photo op, and Donny was "working" at a closed McDonald's where he handed out food to "customers" that were hand-picked by the Secret Service. No one even ordered food; the former president just handed attendees of the event bags of food through the drive-thru window, the Washington Post reports. This means that Trump staged working at a closed Mickey D's to own the libs and prove that Harris was faking her tenure at the fast food joint. Somehow, the irony is only lost on MAGA supporters. Fake, phony, staged, and without value to anyone but him? Yep, sounds pretty on-brand for Trump.
Trump operated the fry station (apparently making them incorrectly) for about five minutes and then spent 15 minutes working the drive-thru before saying, "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala... She never worked here." Triggered much? What a snowflake.
Of course, this ridiculous campaign event instantly became fodder for jokesters on the internet, and we haven't stopped laughing all day! From people quipping that McDonald's doesn't hire convicted felons like Trump to someone captioning a photo of the conservative blowhard in front of the fry station, "New season of The Bear looks shit" the jokes are coming in fast and furious.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Trump pretending to be a regular Joe to one-up Harris and failing miserably!