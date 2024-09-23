Trump obsessed Laura Loomer got dumped & is MELTING DOWN & we cant stop CACKLING

Just when you thought right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer couldn’t get any worse, she spent yesterday rage-tweeting about the Republican Party because she’s big mad she’s been asked to step back from the Trump campaign.

Loomer has been making headlines recently because she went from being a MAGA-loving nobody who lost two congressional bids and only gained any notoriety for being super racist and claiming 9/11 was an “inside job” to having Donald Trump’s ear. She traveled with him on his private plane to the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, accompanied him to multiple events commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, and the two were photographed multiple times getting cozy with Trump’s arm around her.

But this proximity to power didn’t last long after Loomer’s name was connected to Trump’s claim that Haitian immigrants are stealing and eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio, and after her racism was exposed yet again when she said that “the White House will smell like curry,” if Harris is elected and her speeches would be delivered “via a call center,” referencing the vice president’s Indian heritage. The controversy forced Trump to tell advisors who worried that her role in his campaign could torpedo his path to the White House that “he would not regularly invite her to travel with him on his plane, and last weekend he privately referred to her as ‘crazy’ to several people,” The Washington Post reports.

This caused Loomer to go ballistic. On Sunday, she started rapid-fire posting on X (formerly Twitter), but instead of peddling conspiracy theories and xenophobia, she was calling out the Republican Party because “They have never done anything for me” and “they lose every battle and they don’t even fight for Trump.” She even predicted that Republicans “will probably lose the House” and claimed that the House GOP “fund the Democrat agenda.” There is also a disturbing video recirculating of Loomer from 2018 screaming about how her “life is ruined!”

On top of all of the anger she was spewing at her own political party, she was, of course, still heaping praise on Trump because she is clearly obsessed with him to an almost — ok, all the way — creepy degree. We’re getting major flashbacks to Fatal Attraction. If Trump had the emotional capacity to own a pet, we’d be really worried about one of them getting boiled right now.