20 HILARIOUS reactions to viral video of Trump getting handsy with far-right weirdo Laura Loomer

A video of Donald Trump with his arm wrapped around alt-right provocateur Laura Loomer's waist is going viral on social media, with MAGA diehards praising their friendship and liberals weirded out by their relationship.
Loomer gained national attention for claiming the 9/11 attacks were an "inside job" and calling for "a non-Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver" after the terrorist attack in New York City in 2017. She also ran two failed bids for a seat in Congress on a pro-Trump platform that didn't get the backing of many Republicans who think she's an extremist and made the disgusting comment that if Kamala Harris is elected president "the White House will smell like curry," The Advocate reports. Basically, she's a real class act.
You know you've gone too far when MAGA congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene — who believes Jewish space lasers cause wildfires — calls you "appalling and extremely racist," adding that Loomer "does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA."
And this is who Trump has cozied up to. She's been spotted with the former president on the campaign trail, was aboard Trump's plane for the presidential debate against Harris, and despite being a 9/11 truther joined him at the 9/11 memorial events in New York and Pennsylvania. Republicans are even blaming her for Trump's bonkers claim at the debate that immigrants are abducting and eating pets in Ohio.
The now-viral video footage shows Trump holding onto her waist and kissing her cheek at Mar-a-Lago. Watching two far-right extremists buddying up to each other is stomach-turning. Where's that Men in Black memory wiping device when you need it?
While Republicans have deluded themselves into thinking that Loomer helped Trump "win" the presidential debate against Harris (when we all watched Harris wipe the floor with him), scores of people have taken to X to mock the former president and current felon for needing a Melania stand-in since she's always a no show at his campaign events. Political commentator Keith Olbermann weighed in writing, "She's the Acting Melania during the disability or absence of the Elected Melania." Others are dunking on both Trump and Loomer for looking like they are having an affair, and although implying that a woman is sleeping her way to the top is gross and misogynistic, Loomer is a slimy cretin, and we have to admit the jokes are pretty hilarious.
Keep scrolling to see Loomer and Trump be roasted by the internet!