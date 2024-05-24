Scroll To Top

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 5/24/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

If there is one man guaranteed to drive us loca, it’s the one and only Ricky Martin! So of course when PRIDE sat down with him, we not only had to ask about his new show Palm Royale, but also his thirst-trapping ways on Instagram. His answers to both were, ahem, quite revealing.

This week, PRIDE also caught up with The Masked Singer winner 🚨🚨 spoiler alert 🚨🚨 Vanessa Hudgens, the cast of Interview with the Vampire, and We’re Here star Priyanka who had us positively cackling! We also learned about the soft jock phenomena, and why we want to slide into the DMs of Tortured Man Club boys. And of course, we laughed over Trump’s dance moves getting properly roasted... and so much more.

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

​Ricky Martin opens up on his spicy thirst traps and why he wants to 'come out again'

Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens teases a potential music return & reveals why she's leaving 'High School Musical' behind

Michael Becker / FOX

The rise of the soft jock and 10 of our favorite queer candidates

Kathy Hutchins; Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Minneapolis anchor comes out of the 'glass closet' after 13 years in TV news

KARE 11

5 trans video game characters we love and who got representation right

Manuel Augusto Moreno/Getty Images

Forget baby girls, here are the Tortured Man Club boys we love

Shutterstock

Would Priyanka cross borders and compete on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?

Greg Endries / HBO

Fake Biden poster ROASTING Trump for dancing like he's getting down with dudes has us CACKLING

lev radin/Shutterstock; Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock

13 steamy pics of NoRal Apparel at Blatino Oasis 2024

The Hastings Gallery; DTK Photography

'Interview with the Vampire' stars on how season two tackles identity and desire

Image Courtesy of AMC Network Entertainment LLC

Your guide to every Pride celebration happening in the U.S. in 2024

Shutterstock

Satisfy both sides of your curious Gemini with The Pride Store’s astrology gift guide

Courtesy The Pride Store

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish went back to his happy place by attending his fourth overall EDC in Las Vegas over the weekend. This was the best festival for Ricky yet, since he was able to bring his boyfriend and best friend as it was both of their first times checking out EDC!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In theaters: Solo

You thought we were going to say Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, didn't you? Well, we're going to see that too, but only after we check out Solo, which chronicles the love story between two rising stars in the Montreal drag queen scene, with all its passion and, yes, toxic drama. In theaters.

📺 Stream & Chill: Gaga Chromatica Ball

Mother Monster comes to HBO Max with thrilling documentary of her Chromatica tour. Oh yes, we shall be seated. Streaming on HBO Max starting Saturday.

🎧 In our ears: 'I Want to Thank Me' by Megan Trainor, feat. Niecy Nash

The pop girlies just keep giving this summer! Megan Trainor's latest, 'I Want to Thank Me' features the queen sapphic diva herself, Niecy Nash. The song drops today!

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

