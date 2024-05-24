PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 5/24/24

Hi Fam 🌈

If there is one man guaranteed to drive us loca, it’s the one and only Ricky Martin! So of course when PRIDE sat down with him, we not only had to ask about his new show Palm Royale, but also his thirst-trapping ways on Instagram. His answers to both were, ahem, quite revealing.

This week, PRIDE also caught up with The Masked Singer winner 🚨🚨 spoiler alert 🚨🚨 Vanessa Hudgens, the cast of Interview with the Vampire, and We’re Here star Priyanka who had us positively cackling! We also learned about the soft jock phenomena, and why we want to slide into the DMs of Tortured Man Club boys. And of course, we laughed over Trump’s dance moves getting properly roasted... and so much more.

The rise of the soft jock and 10 of our favorite queer candidates Kathy Hutchins; Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

5 trans video game characters we love and who got representation right Manuel Augusto Moreno/Getty Images

Would Priyanka cross borders and compete on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Greg Endries / HBO

Fake Biden poster ROASTING Trump for dancing like he's getting down with dudes has us CACKLING lev radin/Shutterstock; Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock

13 steamy pics of NoRal Apparel at Blatino Oasis 2024 The Hastings Gallery; DTK Photography

'Interview with the Vampire' stars on how season two tackles identity and desire Image Courtesy of AMC Network Entertainment LLC

Satisfy both sides of your curious Gemini with The Pride Store’s astrology gift guide Courtesy The Pride Store

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish went back to his happy place by attending his fourth overall EDC in Las Vegas over the weekend. This was the best festival for Ricky yet, since he was able to bring his boyfriend and best friend as it was both of their first times checking out EDC!



PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In theaters: Solo You thought we were going to say Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, didn't you? Well, we're going to see that too, but only after we check out Solo, which chronicles the love story between two rising stars in the Montreal drag queen scene, with all its passion and, yes, toxic drama. In theaters. 📺 Stream & Chill: Gaga Chromatica Ball Mother Monster comes to HBO Max with thrilling documentary of her Chromatica tour. Oh yes, we shall be seated. Streaming on HBO Max starting Saturday. 🎧 In our ears: 'I Want to Thank Me' by Megan Trainor, feat. Niecy Nash The pop girlies just keep giving this summer! Megan Trainor's latest, 'I Want to Thank Me' features the queen sapphic diva herself, Niecy Nash. The song drops today!