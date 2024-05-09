'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' offers modern thrills & nostalgic joys — but is it queer?

Scroll To Top
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes offers modern thrills and nostalgic joys — but is it queer?

Caption (L-R): Raka (played by Peter Macon), Noa (played by Owen Teague) , and Freya Allan as Nova in 20th Century Studios' KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
Ccourtesy of 20th Century Studios

The fourth film in the reboot timeline is a reset and refresh of the series that needed to evolve.

rachiepants

You know that feeling when you’re in a theater and you realize that you’re staring at the screen with a big silly grin on your face because what you’re seeing play out, not to risk hyperbole, is truly epic? Yeah, that’s a lot of what seeing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, particularly in IMAX, feels like. Because the era of the old-school sci-fi/fantasy epic is back.

This new film picks up “many generations” after the death of Caesar, the super intelligent chimpanzee who started it all, where we’re introduced to Noa (Owen Teague), a young ape who is in the midst of a kind of coming-of-age ritual, along with his two friends Anaya and Soona. As the trio makes their way back to their idyllic village, they come across an unknown creature — a human. It’s alien to them because humans have become so scarce and because Noa and his friends have lived their lives very safely ensconced in their village away from the rest of the world.

Caption\t(L-R): Noa (played by Owen Teague), Soona (played by Lydia Peckham), and Anaya (played by Travis Jeffery) in 20th Century Studios' KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

This encounter sets in motion a series of events that culminate in a brutal act of violence that sends Noa on a journey seeking justice — or revenge. It also forces him out into the “forbidden” world for the first time, where he encounters creatures, technology, and, most importantly, ideas he had never known before and that leave him forever altered. Along the road, he also meets up with a young human named Mae (Freya Allan) and a wise (and scene-stealing) orangutan named Raka (Peter Macon) who shares his fascination with and study of the old world and Ceaser — who has become a Christ-like figure — with Noa.

As to queerness in this world, well, we know the animal kingdom is rife with it — the film... less so. The only real hint again comes with the introduction of Raka, who refers to his former companion as his “village.” Sounds pretty gay. Is it? Unclear, but he has wise elder gay energy, so we are claiming Raka.

Raka (played by Peter Macon) in 20th Century Studios' KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES.

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

To go further would risk spoilers for the many twists and unexpected moments to come in what is largely a road trip film. While this movie owes all of its world-building and mythology to the previous Apes films, it feels more in line with an fantasy adventure quest tale like The NeverEnding Story, Excalibur, or even Labyrinth. Although it’s even more thematically dense than any of those films, and yes, the quest for identity is here, but it’s joined by ideas about the innate cruelty of having a dominant species, the ability to live peaceably among former foes, the power of language, and most potently, the use of religious mythology to advance society. Or to use it as a way to sanitize the use of power and violence. Think Christian Nationalism, but make it simian.

Proximus Caesar (played by Kevin Durand) in 20th Century Studios' KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES.

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

While there are plenty of ideas bubbling below the surface of the action that enrich the experience, make no mistake, the film is also wildly entertaining. The ape action is intense, kinetic, and thrilling, and the film frequently zigs, zags, and surprises. Thankfully, it’s not mindless and the action and stakes are rooted in character. Noa, as our new franchise lead, presents a character with plenty of depth and heart — and the incredible motion capture technology enables Teague’s performance to shine through. Rather than going for camp, KotPotA is going for full sincerity, and surprisingly pulls it off. There are moments of real poignancy and complexity of character that lead to shocking choices that not only surprise in the moment, but lead to setting up an inevitable sequel.

Noa (played by Owen Teague) in 20th Century Studios' KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES.

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Ultimately, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the perfect way to kick off the summer blockbuster season. It feels grand in scale, it’s highly entertaining, but it also leaves you with questions to ponder and excitement for what’s to come next. After three films, it may have felt as though the Apes series had run its course, but through this latest chapter it has evolved and is ready to rule at the box office once again.

Rating: 4 stars

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

