19 deliciously hot celebrity boys who are single-handedly getting us through the week

Let’s be real, the world is a dark place right now, and getting through the week can be tough. But when you’re in the middle of hump day, staring down the barrel of two more work days before the blessed weekend comes, what you need is a good distraction.
Lucky for us, hot celebrities have been busy posting sexy gym selfies, nearly naked vacation pics, a Calvin Klein underwear ad, and, of course, that Austin Butler Men’s Health cover that is driving everyone wild.
2025 is the worst, but scrolling through these sinfully spicy photos of sexy celebrity boys will keep you busy and your spirits high until the weekend comes and you can jump on the apps to find a little fun of your own.
Austin Butler
Austin Butler gained 35 pounds to play an alcoholic former baseball player in Darren Aronofsky’ ‘Caught Stealing.’ Celebrity trainer Beth Lewis, who’s responsible for sculpting Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine bod, had Butler balancing on a BOSU ball, doing one-arm kettlebell moves, and doing “a ton of hip thrusters,” Butler says. He loved the regimen because the movements felt functional and had benefit both in his current everyday life and in the long run. Read more about how Butler transforms his body in his cover story at the link in our bio.
Tom Holland's Men's Health cover showed us just how hot they can be, but Austin Butler's cover is our new fave.
And yes, more Austin!
No idea what Enemies is about, but we will be SEATED when it hit theaters.
Taylor Zakhar Perez, Carlos Eric Lopez, Michael Cimino, and Brandon Perea
We love a gym selfie, and these boys with their bulging biceps did not disappoint.
Taylor Zakhar Perez, Michael Cimino, and Brandon Perea
These boys can't seem to get enough of each other, and we can't get enough of them!
Bruno Alcantara
If you are not watching this Drag Race Pit Crew leader's hot new show, you are missing out on some steamy action.
Charlie Gillespie
We've never been jealous of a guitar before, but a nude Charlie Gillespie will do that to you!
MinGyu Kim
Calvin Klein underwear ads never disappoint.
Pangina Heals
We're drooling over both versions of the Drag Race alum!
Lil Nas X
Our only complaint is how small the photo is.
Australian Firefighters
Apparently, the way into our hearts (and pants) is hot firefighters with dogs.
Anthony Keyvan
We LOVE a man in tiny short shorts.
Luis Capecchi
Some people love summer because of the sun, longer days, and warm ocean water. We love it because hot celebs show off their summer bods on beach vacations.
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Don't judge us for how many times Taylor Zakhar Perez is on this list! Judge us for how many times we've watched this GIF in a row.
Gavin Newsom
Is this AI-created nonsense? Yes. But now we're wondering what the governor of California looks like under those suits.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny dwerking? Yes please!