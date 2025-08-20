Skip to content
Meet Clayton Farris — the handsome queer actor starring in Weapons

The breakout star is proud to push the gay agenda in Hollywood.

By Ricky CornishAugust 20 2025 / 4:37 PM
Everyone knows the gays love horror.

Just as summer starts to come to a close, Weapons is the thrilling and terrifying blockbuster hit that fans around the world can't get enough of.

15 years into his career, Clayton Farris is grateful and proud to bring queer representation to the big screen as a bisexual actor himself. The star portrays Terry, the husband of Principal Marcus Miller.

"I didn't audition for Weapons! It came to me out of nowhere, and I think we're going to get some pretty iconic queer characters out of Terry and his partner. That's what I can say," Farris tells PRIDE.

Since his humble beginnings, the star has been inspired by the resilience, artistry, and courage that define queer folks in the entertainment industry.

"So much creativity comes from the LGBTQ+ community, and I want to be a part of that! I want to embrace it, and I want to celebrate it. It's so brave in this world to be authentic and be yourself, no matter who that is. That is bravery!"

Although Weapons has gays gagging in the theater, Farris is happy to note that one of his other previous roles certainly resonated with the queer community in a big way.

"I had a role back in the day when Lady Gaga was on American Horror Story, where I was opposite Lady Gaga, so I'm like... also gay rights!"

Weapons is playing now in theaters worldwide. To see the full interview with Clayton Farris, check out the video at the top of the page.

