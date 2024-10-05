'Drag Race Global All Star' Nehellenia spills the tea on the BTS drama with Kween Kong

Nehellenia says there has been some big Drag Race drama brewing behind the scenes, and now she's spilling the tea!

In the main part of the episode, Nehellenia finally got her win in the makeover challenge, but in Untucked after judges' critiques, Kween Kong had some pretty tough critiques of her own for the Drag Race Italia star.

"You could have blended the beard or maybe shaped the jawline a little bit," Kween told Nehellenia's makeover partner Pythia in the episode. She went on to talk about how she didn't think the two queens met the challenge and was confused as to why they were on top. "I don't mean to be a b—tch, but am I looking at the same thing," Kween said.

Nehellenia opened up on Instagram Live about what went down. The queen alleged that in footage that wasn't aired, Alyssa defended her, despite saying, "I'm staying the hell up out of this" in a talking head during the episode.

On.IG Live, Nehellenia said that even more happened that didn't make it in the episode. She explained that the comments from Kween got so bad that all the other girls wanted her off the show, and Nehellenia admitted that she told production that Kween "needs to be disqualified for that." And told her followers that this episode of Untucked was the only time all season she used the word "bully." Then, when a follower asked how long the fight was between Alyssa and Kween since it wasn't aired, Nehellenia said she couldn't say for sure because she didn't have a watch but described it as "very long." On the other hand, fellow competitor Soa De Muse also went on Live to explain that Kween wasn't being a bully; she's just more blunt than the European competitors are used to and said that people needed to settle down because it's just a TV show.