Glow up alert! Check out the 'All Stars 9' cast confessional lewks then and now
| 04/23/24
RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 ended last Friday with Nymphia Wind making history as the first Taiwanese-American queen to take home the crown, but now it's time to gear up for All Stars 9!
Today, the new Meet The Queens video dropped, and we got a sneak peek at which queens will be competing this season and what fabulous looks they have in store for us. RuPaul has gathered a new group of talented queens from past seasons, including Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who are all vying for the crown, but this time around instead of taking home $200,000, the winner will be donating their money to a charity of their choice.
The new All Stars season will begin streaming on Paramount+ on May 17. Since that's just around the corner, let's take a look at the queens' confessional looks from the past and present!
Did Angeria find the fountain of youth because she is clearly aging backward?
This incredibly creative queen went from bright-eyed and innocent to sassy and a little more mature-looking, though Gottmik's pick of a jacket with silver chains hasn't changed much at all!
Jorgeous traded in a '80s track suit for curls and toned arms and we're here for it!
Nina West needs to drop her skin care routine ASAP because she hasn't aged a day!
The new hairstyle is working for us, but we don't know about the shirt!
Between the blond hair and glowing skin, we're loving the new look!
Shannel has gone from trucker chic to Tiger King glam!
Miss Vanjie's looking all grown up and like the most delicious snack. We are READY to come get those cookies!
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
