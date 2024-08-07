Courtesy of World of Wonder
Mabuhay Pit Crew!
Today Drag Race Philippines returns for its third season and will usher in a new cast of incredible, stunning, and iconic queens, all vying for the crown, title, and cash prize. And while we’re certainly seated for all of the drama and sisterhood, let’s be honest, we also are here for the thirst.
No, we aren't talking about the new trade of the season, we are talking about the always steamy and alluring Pit Crew!
This season sees some returning faves including Dheyle Dizon, JP Ocat, and Ricardo de Jesus, all of whom have been with us from the very beginning. However, they are being joined by two new hunks who are sure to fill your hearts and flood your basements.
So let’s get to know these boys the best way we know how through their thirst traps. You know, for SCIENCE. Keep scrolling to, ahem, size up the crew.