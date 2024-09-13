40 modern queer horror films & where to stream them

Courtesy of Shudder, Dark Star Pictures
Spooky season is right around the corner, and while you might have killer holiday plans on Halloween there’s no reason you can’t start celebrating the spookiest time today with a terrifying queer horror movie marathon.
While queerness has always been inherent to the genre — heck, we invented it — it hasn’t always been a welcoming place to out and proud queer characters, stories, and theme. Thankfully, that’s been changing in recent years. In films like Fear Street, So Vam, and the recent Hellraiser reimaging, the once subtextual has come out of the celluloid closet to explore our anxieties openly — as well as give us some final girls, gays, and nonbinary heroes to root (and fear) for.
In other words, it’s a great time to be a queer horror fan. Not sure where to start? No worries, here are 27 modern queer-inclusive horror films you can stream now.
Hypochondriac (2022)
Synopsis: When Will’s mentally ill mother re-emerges after a ten year absence, it erodes the foundation of the world he has created and exposes his dark past.
Where to watch: Tubi
Huesera: The Bone Woman (2023)
Synopsis: Cursed by an evil spirit and expecting her first child, Valeria's plunged into a terrifying world where a group of witches are her only hope.
Where to watch:Shudder
I Saw the TV Glow
Synopsis: Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.
Where to watch: VOD
Jagged Mind
Synopsis: When Billie starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend, she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she's living the same moments of her life over and over.
Where to watch:Hulu
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Synopsis: When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.
Where to watch:Paramount+
Ganymede
Synopsis: After a small-town wrestling star develops a crush on an openly gay classmate, he is stalked by a grotesque creature that invades his thoughts as he navigates his feelings and struggles to live up to his legacy-obsessed family.
Where to watch:VOD
Knock at the Cabin
Synopsis: While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.
Where to watch:Peacock
Bad Girl Boogey (2023)
Synopsis: Years after Angel's mother was murdered in a killing spree by madman wearing a mask cursed with hate, the deaths have started again. Now she must decide to live in fear or find the killer before he, or it, slaughters everyone she loves.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Bad Things (2023)
Synopsis: When a group of friends escape the city to spend the weekend in an abandoned hotel, a pervading eerie energy begins to illuminate the cracks in their little family unit. Ruthie Nodd (Gayle Rankin) inherits the hotel from her grandmother and with bad childhood memories threatening to burst to the surface, Ruthie wants to sell the hotel and never return. But her partner Cal (Hari Nef) drags her there in the hopes of returning it to its former glory. They are joined by their amiable friend Maddie (Rad Pereira) and mysterious grifter Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones). As the friends dance, cook, flirt, and fight, they find themselves entwined in the hotel’s seductive embrace and start doing bad things to each other.
Where to watch: Shudder
My Animal (2023)
Synopsis: Tormented by a hidden family curse, Heather lives in seclusion on the outskirts of a small town. When she falls for the rebellious Jonny, their connection threatens to unravel Heather's suppressed desires, tempting her to unleash the animal within.
Where to watch: Rent on AppleTV+
Swallowed (2022)
Synopsis: After a drug run goes bad, two friends must survive a nightmarish ordeal of drugs, bugs and horrific intimacy in this backwoods body-horror thriller.
Where to watch: Rent on AppleTV+, Prime Video
Attachment (2023)
Synopsis: In this stunning horror romance, Maja, a has-been actress in Denmark, falls in love with Leah, a young Jewish academic visiting from the UK. When Leah suffers a mysterious seizure, Maja follows Leah back to London where she lives with her overbearing, secretive mother, Chana. There, Maja notices strange occurrences in the building, and begins to suspect that Chana’s secrets could be much darker than first anticipated.
Where to watch: Shudder
Birth/Rebirth (2023)
Synopsis: A morgue technician successfully reanimates the body of a little girl, but to keep her breathing, she will need to harvest biological materials from pregnant women. When the girl's mother, a nurse, discovers her baby alive, they enter into a deal that forces them both down a dark path of no return.
Where to watch: Rent on AppleTV+, Prime Video
‘May’ (2002)
Synopsis: A socially awkward veterinary assistant with a lazy eye and obsession with perfection descends into depravity after developing a crush on a boy with perfect hands.
Where to watch:Roku, Tubi, Redbox, Shudder, PlutoTV
Seed of Chucky (2004)
Synopsis: Chucky and Tiffany are resurrected by their innocent gender-confused daughter, Glenda, and hit Hollywood, where a movie depicting the killer dolls' murder spree is underway.Where to watch:Fubo, Peacock, USA
, Peacock
, USA
‘High Tension’ (2005)
Synopsis: Best friends Marie and Alexia decide to spend a quiet weekend at Alexia’s parents’ secluded farmhouse. But on the night of their arrival, the girls’ idyllic getaway turns into an endless night of horror.
Where to watch:Tubi, Kanopy, Redbox, PlutoTV, Plex, Roku
‘The Gay Bed and Breakfast of Terror’ (2007)
Synopsis: A religious mother and daughter host five LGBT couples at their inn, but when guests go missing, the family’s sinister motivation becomes apparent.
Where to watch:Tubi, Plex
‘Let the Right One In’ (2008)
Synopsis: A 12-year-old boy befriends an eccentric neighbor girl whose recent appearance in town coincides with a rash of suspicious deaths in this Swedish supernatural thriller.
Where to watch:Prime Video, Fubo, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Hoopla , The Criterion Channel, Kanopy, Redbox, Magnolia Pictures, Plex, Pluto
‘Jennifer’s Body’ (2009)
Synopsis: A newly possessed high school cheerleader turns into a succubus who specializes in killing her male classmates. Can her best friend put an end to the horror?
Where to watch:Prime Video, Paramount+, Epix
‘All About Evil’ (2010)
Synopsis: A mousy woman inherits an old movie house and starts making a series of grisly shorts, but her fans do not realize that the murders in the films are all real.Where to watch:Shudder, AMC+
, AMC+
‘All Cheerleaders Die’ (2013)
Synopsis: A rebel girl signs up a group of cheerleaders to help her take down the captain of their high school football team, but a supernatural turn of events thrusts the girls into a different battle.Where to watch: Roku, Tubi, Plex
, Tubi
, Plex
‘Lyle’ (2014)
Synopsis: Leah's grief over her toddler's death turns into paranoia when she begins to suspect her neighbors are part of a satanic cult.Where to watch:Peacock, Kanopy
, Kanopy
‘Raw’ (2016)
Synopsis: A young woman, studying to be a vet, develops a craving for human flesh.Where to watch:Netflix
‘B&B’ (2017)
Synopsis: Gay Londoners Marc and Fred plan a weekend getaway, but things turn deadly when they seek revenge against a hotel owner who turned them away.Where to watch:Peacock, Tubi, AcornTV, HereTV
, Tubi
, AcornTV
, HereTV
‘Rift’ (2017)
Synopsis: Two men’s broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their grief.
Where to watch: AMC+, Roku, Vudu, Tubi, Kanopy, Shudder
‘Thelma’ (2017)
Synopsis: A confused religious girl tries to deny her feelings for a female friend who’s in love with her. This causes her suppressed subconsciously controlled psychokinetic powers to reemerge with devastating results.
Where to watch:Hulu, Tubi, Kanopy
‘Climax’ (2018)
Synopsis: French dancers gather in a remote, empty school building to rehearse on a wintry night. The all-night celebration morphs into a hallucinatory nightmare when they learn their sangria is laced with LSD.Where to watch: Fubu, Showtime, Roku
, Showtime
, Roku
‘Suspiria’ (2018)
Synopsis: A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.Where to watch:Prime Video
‘The Perfection’ (2019)
Synopsis: When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte seeks out Elizabeth, the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.
Where to watch:Netflix
‘Knife + Heart” (2019)
Synopsis: Paris, Summer 1979. Anne (French superstar Vanessa Paradis) produces third-rate gay porn. When one of her actors is brutally murdered, Anne is caught up in a strange investigation that turns her life upside-down. An ultra-stylish and blood-soaked ode to ’70s-era De Palma, Argento, and Friedkin, shot on 35mm and featuring a killer retro score from M83.
Where to watch: Shudder, Freevee, Kanopy
‘Bit’ (2020)
Synopsis: Laurel moves to L.A. and falls in with a gang of vampires. Not knowing if they want to kill her, befriend her, or turn her, she learns to understand the love and dangers of her new and first group of friends.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Hoopla, Vudu
Bloodthirsty (2021)
Synopsis: Grey is an indie singer who is having visions that she is a wolf. When she gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer Vaughn Daniels at his remote studio in the woods, she begins to find out who she really is.Where to watch:Roku, Vudu, Tubi, Shudder, Freevee
, Vudu
, Tubi
, Shudder
, Freevee
‘Death Drop Gorgeous’ (2021)
Synopsis: A dejected bartender and an aging drag queen fight to survive the eccentric and hostile nightlife of a corrupt city, as a masked maniac slaughters young gay men and drains them of blood.
Where to watch: AMC+, Tubi, Shudder
‘Fear Street Trilogy’ (2021)
Synopsis: A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.
Where to watch: Netflix
‘The Retreat’ (2021)
Synopsis: A lesbian couple with a rocky relationship goes to a pre-wedding retreat and ends up fighting for their lives when a group of militant serial killers tries to murder them.Where to watch:Fubo, Roku, Showtime, Paramount+
, Roku
, Showtime
, Paramount+
Saint Maud (2021)
Synopsis: A pious nurse becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient.Where to watch:Prime Video, Roku, Paramount+, Epix
, Roku
, Paramount+
, Epix
‘Titane’ (2021)
Synopsis: With a titanium plate surgically fused to her skull following a car crash as a child, car model Alexia embarks on a wild and ultimately unpredictable journey that questions our assumptions about family, identity, and love.Where to watch:Hulu
‘Hellraiser’ (2022)
Synopsis: A take on Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic where a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites.
Where to watch:Hulu
‘Sissy’ (2022)
Synopsis: Invited away on a hen's weekend, Sissy is stuck in a remote cabin with her high school bully...and a taste for revenge. Cecilia (SISSY) and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them. That is, until Emma's new friend Alex did just that. When Cecilia became the target of Alex's bullying, it forced Cecilia and Emma apart. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful influencer living the dream... until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade and her world is turned upside down.Where to watch:Shudder
‘So Vam’ (2022)
Synopsis: Kurt is an outcast in a conservative town who dreams of moving to the city to be a famous drag queen. Kidnapped by a predatory old vampire, Kurt is rescued and resurrected by a gang of rebellious vamps who feed on bigots and abusers. As a vampire he finally knows empowerment and belonging, but until Kurt faces the monster, he will never truly be free.
