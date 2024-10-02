43 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in October 2024 & where to watch them

Courtesy of Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Warner Bros.
All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula (Season 6) - October 1
Dubbed “Season 666,” the next chapter of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges' panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights. Every episode promises spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will push the cast of drag superstars to confront their darkest fears.
Where to watch: Shudder & AMC+
The Real Housewives of New York City (Season 15) - Oct 1
Back for another bite out of the Big Apple, this flourishing group of friends are joined by a couple elite new faces. But things can change in a New York minute when rumors start spreading among the ladies and only time will tell if longstanding loyalties are strong enough to weather the storm as secrets shake things up.
Where to watch: Bravo
The Legend of Vox Machina (Season 3) - Oct 3
They’ve never faced anything like this. Everything is at stake in the long-awaited season three of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Heartstopper (Season 3) - Oct 3
Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they get closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet.
Where to watch: Netflix
Hold Your Breath - Oct 3
The film takes place amid the horrific dust storms of 1930s Oklahoma, watching as a woman (Paulson) is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family.
Where to watch: Hulu
House of Spoils - Oct 3
The film follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) who opens her first restaurant—a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate—where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self-doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.
Where to watch: Prime Video
It's What's Inside - Oct 4
Chaos ensues at a lavish weekend pre-wedding party when an old friend arrives with a mysterious suitcase and proposes a unique party game. The gathering descends into an existential nightmare that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges.
Where to watch: Netflix
Joker: Folie À Deux” - Oct 4
Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.
Where to watch: In theaters
The Franchise - Oct 6
The Franchise follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story.
Where to watch: Max
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 9) - Oct 6
The streets are talking about Karen Huger's arrest, Gizelle Bryant's dating life, and two new faces in the group.
Where to watch: Bravo
The Menéndez Brothers - Oct 7
30 years after the murders, the brothers tell their story.
Where to watch: Netflix
Solar Opposites: Halloween Special Part 2 - Oct 7
Spooky stuff is afoot when the SPIRIT OF HALLOWEEN starts to take over Korvo's life.
Where to watch: Hulu
Abbott Elementary (Season 4) - Oct 9
The neighboring construction site of a new golf course is causing issues at Abbott, forcing the teachers to find creative solutions. An HR representative visits the school. Following their kiss, Janine and Gregory’s relationship status is revealed.
Where to watch: ABC
House of Villains Season 2 - Oct 9
E!’s hit competition elimination series House of Villains, hosted by Joel McHale, returns to the iconic lair from season one with a new set of mischievous reality all-stars. With new twists and turns throughout the challenges, the villains must scheme, strategize and shade each other for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”
Where to watch: SyFy, USA, Bravo, E!
Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 - Oct 10
What happens when 6 Pogues finally get their hands on the gold they’ve been searching for? Higher stakes, more to lose.
Where to watch: Netflix
Roller Jam - Oct 10
This first-of-its-kind competition series will feature America's best roller-skating teams dancing through the decades, as expert judges and pop culture icons decide which team is worthy to win roller jam and $150,000.
Where to watch: Max
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft - Oct 10
More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations. Additional voice cast includes Allen Maldonado (Zip), and Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah from Tomb Raider video games).
Where to watch: Netflix
The Apprentice - Oct 11
A young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today. Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé—someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win.
Where to watch: In theaters
Mud Key - Oct 11
A lefty lesbian couple and their lapdog accidentally beach their boat on a tiny remote Florida Key, crashing a right wing couple’s campsite, and all must wait for the tide to come back in for them to get out.
Where to watch: On VOD
Rumors - Oct 11
In times of global crisis, the brightest and biggest brains of the free world gather to provide leadership. The "wildly entertaining" (Variety) Rumors, an apocalyptic horror-comedy starring Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander.
Where to watch: In theaters
Tracker (Season 2) - October 13
Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.
Where to watch: CBS
American Horror Stories (Season 4) - Oct 15
American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.
Where to watch: FX on Hulu
Shrinking (Season 2) - Oct 16
Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives...including his own.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Sistas (Season 8) - Oct 16
Andi, along with the rest of her close-knit sister circle and even a few enemies, all have some explaining to do amid the fallout of Gary’s brutal stabbing.
Where to watch: BET+
Ghosts (Season 4) - Oct 17
While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt, on the fourth season premiere.
Where to watch: Paramount+
The Groomsmen trilogy - Oct 17
The romcom script gets flipped as the quest for love is told from a different perspective – the guys’ point of view! The Groomsmen trilogy follows the lives and romantic relationships of three childhood best friends - Pete (Britt), a kind-hearted pediatrician with a penchant for planning; Danny (Bennett), an ex-jock with a heart of gold; and Jackson (Hynes), the stylish and charming social media agent, as they each find love and move into the next chapters of their lives, with their best buds beside them. This is bromance and romance.
Where to watch: Hallmark+
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2) - Oct 17
Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3) - Oct 17
The Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh - Oct. 17
Inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated creator Vijal Patel (black-ish, The Middle), The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh follows the Pradeep family and the events of their first few months after moving to America from India.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Every Body - Oct 18
Every Body is a revelatory investigation of the lives of intersex people. The film tells the stories of three individuals who have moved from childhoods marked by shame, secrecy, and non-consensual surgeries to thriving adulthoods after each decided to set aside medical advice to keep their bodies a secret and instead came out as their authentic selves.
Where to watch: Peacock
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara - Oct 18
Tegan and Sara ascended to global fame as one of the most influential queer indie rock bands of their generation. They worked hard to cultivate an inclusive and passionate fanbase around the world. Listeners were drawn to the duo's beautifully confessional lyrics, but there was more than just the music. Fans found within the community the only safe space to come out and be queer during a time when few bands would declare allyship, let alone celebrate their own queer identity. But a bad actor took advantage of the community's trust and comfort. Tegan and Sara's world turned upside down when Tegan's personal files were hacked in 2011, revealing the dark side of fame and fandom. This is a sprawling yet intimate story of how Tegan's identity was stolen and weaponized in a complex catfish scheme to ensnare members of this community. The film is an examination of the severe ripple effect of mistrust, anxiety, and self-doubt that resulted from Fegan's (Fake Tegan) actions.
Where to watch: Hulu
Fire Country (Season 3) - Oct 18
Bad choices don’t make a bad man. At least that’s what Bode Donavan’s been told. Midway through a five-year prison stretch, he’s been trying to convince himself of it, too. He gets the chance to prove it, signing on to an unconventional prison-release program: in exchange for reduced sentences, convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires. The heat is turned up when Bode’s assigned to the program in his rural hometown, the place where all his troubles began.
Where to watch: CBS
High Tide - Oct 18
Heartbroken and adrift, undocumented Brazilian immigrant Lourenço searches for purpose in the queer mecca of Provincetown. As the summer season comes to a fade, he sparks an intense and unexpected romance with Maurice. Together, the two reconcile the pasts they’ve left behind and their uncertain futures.
Where to watch: In theaters
The Office Australia - Oct 18
In The Office, Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her “work family” together. The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Rivals - Oct 18
Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986.
Where to watch: Hulu
Smile 2 - Oct 18
About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.
Where to watch: In Theaters
The Equalizer (Season 5) - Oct 20
Michael Greenberg/CBS
McCall races to rescue two siblings who run into trouble after stealing a grocery truck carrying firearms. Meanwhile, Harry and Delilah help Mel through her trauma in the aftermath of her kidnapping, on the fifth season premiere.
Where to watch: CBS
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 5) - Oct 24
In season five of Star Trek: Lower Decks the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing “space potholes” - subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford...if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.
Where to watch: Paramount+
Venom: The Last Dance - Oct 25
In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance
Where to watch: In theaters
Somebody, Somewhere (Season 3) - Oct 27
The series follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds.
Where to watch: Max
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - Oct 29
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.
Where to watch: Disney Channel
Time Cut - Oct 30
A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister.
Where to watch: Netflix
Finding Mr. Christmas - Oct 31
Ten aspiring actors compete in a variety of entertaining challenges, with a Hallmark twist, to be crowned Hallmark’s next leading man and take home the title of “Mr. Christmas” in Hallmark’s first reality competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas. Co-created, executive produced and hosted by Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, The Holiday Sitter) and starring lead judge Melissa Peterman (Reba, Haul Out the Holly), special guest judges will join this duo throughout the series and put these “hunky” men to the test to determine who has the most talent, heart, authenticity and charisma to be the next Hallmark superstar. At the finale, the winner will receive a special leading role in one of this year’s Countdown to Christmas movies on Hallmark Channel.
Where to watch: Hallmark+